Transforming Healthcare Through Technology: Insights From Dr. Giridhar Reddy Bojja's Research

One of Dr. Bojja's most notable contributions to the academic community is his research on the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in organizations. His paper, "Factors Influencing the Adoption of Artificial Intelligence in Organizations–From an Employee’s Perspective," delves into the critical factors that drive AI adoption within organizations. This research is particularly significant in today's rapidly evolving technological landscape, where AI is becoming increasingly integral to business operations. By understanding the factors that influence AI adoption, organizations can better navigate the complexities of integrating these advanced technologies, thereby enhancing operational efficiency and fostering a culture of innovation.