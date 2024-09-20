The Path Less Traveled: Jane Rodrigues On Mastering Architecture And Licensure As An International Student

IIT Kharagpur and Georgia Tech alumnus Jane Rodrigues on mastering architecture as an international student and obtaining her US licensure on her first try -- a feat accomplished by less than 6 % who took the test in 2022.
Any journey from India to the United States that involves a career choice is bound to be filled with varying degrees of adventure—brimming with all the peaks and valleys one can imagine. For Jane Rodrigues, an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-KGP) and a team member with award-winning architectural firms, pursuing higher education was her reason for making the voyage, which has since served to show the power of determination in the face of challenges.
Best thesis award winner at IIT Kharagpur
Jane earned her bachelor’s degree from IIT-KGP, a world-renowned institution known for its rigorous acceptance rate of 2%. In 2023, IIT-KGP was placed in the top 7% by Quacqaurelli Symonds (QS) in its Asia World University Rankings and top 19% in its World University Rankings. “The architectural landscape in India is shifting from a predominantly male dominated arena 2 decades ago, to around 48% of licensed architects in India now being women” says Jane. Part of a predominantly male class, she graduated with honors in 2002 and was the recipient of the Best Thesis Award. The latter was published in the Student Section of A+D Journal Vol XXII No.2.
After her bachelor’s from IIT-KGP, Jane honed her architectural skills by working for some of the most storied firms in Dubai, UAE, like Robert Matthew Johnson Marshall, Dubai South Africa Architects (DSA) International, and Archgroup International. Her UAE stint, which was over a decade long, included top-notch projects such as Rixos the Palm Hotel Suites (with DSA Architects International), the 118 for Signature, and Imperial Avenue for Shapoorji Pallonji Group (with Archgroup International).
“Professionally, I am truly proud of the Jumeirah Gulf Resort & Spa, Bahrain. I was part of the design team of this five-star property project during my tenure at DSA Architects International, Dubai. The project went on to win many accolades for DSA, including winner in the category of Best New Hotel Construction & Design for the 2021–22 Arabian Property Awards and Luxury Lifestyle Awards, winner of Bahrain’s Leading Beach Resort 2024, and nominations for multiple awards in 2024. An immense project that required multiple consultants and team players, I was part of the team responsible for the design and documentation, from concept to construction. I was tasked with extensive façade analysis and detailed development of various elements inspired by traditional Bahraini architecture,” says Jane.
Looking to enhance her professional growth as an architect, Jane relocated to the US and went on to obtain her master’s degree in architecture from Georgia Institute of Technology (GaTech). According to 2023 rankings, GaTech’s School of Architecture is placed at #6 in the US and #23 globally.
Upon arriving in the US, she had to adapt to a new educational system and cultural environment while striving for top-tier academic performance. Jane recalls, “It was a steep learning curve, especially as I was getting back to university after having a successful career for over 17 years. While my professional experience was invaluable, keeping up with the books, classes, and learning new software was an uphill climb. But I was driven by my desire to contribute meaningfully to the architectural profession.” Jane became the only international graduate and teaching assistant in her incoming year at Georgia Tech for the M.Arch Program. Recognized for her dedication, she won the 2021 Architecture Online Teaching Assistant Award. Her contribution to the Embarc Youth Farm project as part of Georgia Tech’s final year design studio showcased her commitment to community-driven design. Jane also went on to receive the Honorable Mention in the Portman Prize Design Competition and graduated with a perfect 4.0 GPA, a rare accomplishment.
Licensure in 8 months, not many years!
Architecture in the United States is actively contending with a major shortage of professionals in the field, that threatens to stifle growth and innovation. This can have detrimental effects, and according to recent statistics, there is a noticeable deficit in the number of licensed architects relative to the demand for architectural services. The 2023 State of Enterprise Architecture Survey conducted by Sparx Services North America indicates that over two-thirds of working architects are within ten years of retirement, with many planning to leave the workforce within the next five years. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics presented in April 2024, the US will need to fill about 8,200 architect positions each year for the next decade, with predictions that the situation may worsen over the next five years. This unfortunate shortage proves the vital need for qualified architects who can meet the diverse challenges of modern urban planning and infrastructure development. According to an Indeed report from 2017, only 19% of architects and engineers in the US are immigrants. This could be attributed to the high standards required of international architects seeking education and licensure in the US.
For international students, especially top achievers like Jane, entering this intensely competitive field presents distinctive hurdles. This is largely because the pathway to licensure involves steering one’s way through complex regulations and requirements that vary, often, from state to state. Moreover, the total percentage of immigrant architects who have successfully obtained licensure in the US is still comparatively low, which directly mirrors the unnerving nature of the process.
The journey, for international students, commonly starts with evaluating their previous education and experience to determine equivalency with US standards — a tactical process overseen by professional bodies such as the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards (NCARB).
Per NCARB by the Numbers 2024 Edition, the annual report published by the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards, it took candidates 13.3 years on average to earn a license (including time spent on education), with less than 6 % passing all six exams on their first attempt.
Becoming a registered architect in the US in 2022, Jane passed all six licensure exams on her first try, a feat accomplished by less than 6% of those who took the test that year. “Though I did pass all six of my licensure exams in my first attempt and within a span of 8 months, my advice to all emerging professionals would be to not see failure as a setback, but as an opportunity to learn and grow” says Jane.
According to the NCARB report of 2022, the year that Jane got licensed, Asian women made up only 3% of U.S. architects. She also became certified as LEED AP BD+C with the US Green Building Council, highlighting her commitment to sustainable design.
“The path to licensure for an immigrant is definitely difficult but achievable with the right mindset, support, resources, and preparation.” says Jane, adding, “We all have our own journey, and what matters, in the end, is that you cross that finish line.”
The importance of strong mentorship and paying it forward
As a professional, Jane effectively emphasizes the importance of networking and seeking guidance from mentors who understand the intricacies of the licensure process. She is particularly grateful to her mentor, who is a gifted architect and entrepreneur and one of Atlanta’s most influential architectural leaders. Her mentor was instrumental in guiding her during her education and remains a close confidant. In turn, he inspired Jane to set out on a path of mentoring other aspiring architects.
Furthermore, as a passionate and empathetic person, Jane actively advocates for inclusivity within the architectural community and is dedicated to mentoring aspiring architects, especially international students facing similar hurdles. She pursues this in association with the Young Architect’s Forum (YAF) of the AIA in the form of study sessions for emerging professionals and as a mentor for current graduates at GaTech.
She’s also volunteered as part of a jury for the High School Design Competition (HSDC) hosted by AIA Atlanta and Project Pipeline in association with NOMA Atlanta. These endeavors offer high school students a chance to delve into architecture. Her dedication to paying it forward is plain and simple: Raw evidence of her belief in the power of mentorship and knowledge sharing.
Moving ahead, Jane envisions an exceptional future where the architectural profession ultimately becomes much more accepting of talented individuals from diverse backgrounds. “America rewards meritocracy and provides a level field for people with talent and those who are capable,” says Jane. Therefore, she enthusiastically encourages aspiring architects, particularly international students, to stick to the pursuit of their goals, regardless of any challenges.
“Each obstacle is an opportunity to learn and grow,” she advises. “Stay focused on your passion, seek guidance from mentors, and never underestimate the value of your unique perspective.”
Her journey has been a personal triumph and sheds a bright light on the broader context of immigrant architects in the US, showing the invaluable contributions that so many people from around the world continue to make to the profession. It is a narrative that resonates with the much broader, all-encompassing themes of resolution, diversity and professional quality, inspiring aspiring architects worldwide.
“Though I did pass all six of my licensure exams in my first attempt and within a span of 8 months, my advice to all emerging professionals would be to not see failure as a setback, but as an opportunity to learn and grow.”Jane Rodrigues