The Path Less Traveled: Jane Rodrigues On Mastering Architecture And Licensure As An International Student

Licensure in 8 months, not many years!

Architecture in the United States is actively contending with a major shortage of professionals in the field, that threatens to stifle growth and innovation. This can have detrimental effects, and according to recent statistics, there is a noticeable deficit in the number of licensed architects relative to the demand for architectural services. The 2023 State of Enterprise Architecture Survey conducted by Sparx Services North America indicates that over two-thirds of working architects are within ten years of retirement, with many planning to leave the workforce within the next five years. Per the Bureau of Labor Statistics presented in April 2024, the US will need to fill about 8,200 architect positions each year for the next decade, with predictions that the situation may worsen over the next five years. This unfortunate shortage proves the vital need for qualified architects who can meet the diverse challenges of modern urban planning and infrastructure development. According to an Indeed report from 2017, only 19% of architects and engineers in the US are immigrants. This could be attributed to the high standards required of international architects seeking education and licensure in the US.