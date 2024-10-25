Hub4Business

Prioritising Security: Bajaj Finserv’s Measures To Ensure Safe Transactions With UPI Payment App

Bajaj Finserv is in the unique position of driving innovation for them and leading the charge to secure transactions and data safety on a high level.

Bajaj Finserv’s Measures To Ensure Safe Transactions With UPI Payment App
Bajaj Finserv’s Measures To Ensure Safe Transactions With UPI Payment App
info_icon

Why Bajaj Finserv?

Bajaj Finserv is a super-app of sorts in the financial world. Whatever financial feature you are looking for, you can find it on the Bajaj Finserv app. From numerous ways to get loans for that emergency expenditure, methods to invest your money to watch it grow, and bill payments for nearly every private and public service, including water, electricity, DTH, credit card, buy and recharge metro card, mobile phone recharge, and much more.

All of these, including its ability to make UPI payments, purchase insurance, and buy through its mall, make Bajaj Finserv a unique leader in this space of finances and illustrate Bajaj’s role in ensuring financial freedom for all. With millions of users, customers, and borrowers, Bajaj Finserv is in the unique position of driving innovation for them and leading the charge to secure transactions and data safety on a high level.

Bajaj Finserv leads the way for secure transactions

To further facilitate its benefits and ensure that not only your money but also your data and all of your personal information is secure, Bajaj Finserv uses state-of-the-art encryption and information security technology. This includes military-grade AES 256-bit encryption, two-factor authentication, and advanced fraud detection software to ensure that no one, not even they themselves, has access to your raw data.

With Bajaj, you can rest easy that your transactions are safe and secure. While the end terminal where you spend money can be compromised, if you pay through Bajaj Finserv’s online UPI payment app, your password, payment details, and other sensitive data are safe from watchful eyes.

Other safety measures to keep in mind when transacting

While Bajaj Finserv is making strides in safe and secure payment and utilises best-in-class information security measures, it is essential that you, the user, also follow certain best practices to avoid a different point of vulnerability for your sensitive information. Here is a list of some essential practices everyone should follow for safe payments.

  1. Always be mindful of unknown payment portals.

  2. Avoid making transactions using free or public Wi-Fi without a reliable VPN.

  3. Do not share your password, PIN, OTP, CVV, or other critical information with anyone.

  4. The bank will not ask you for any sensitive information, and if they do, cancel the call and go to a physical branch.

  5. Do not pay unknown individuals while on the phone with them.

  6. Double-check the amount you will be paying (Sometimes, individuals add extra numbers from their OTP during UPI transactions).

Conclusion

UPI is a revolutionary invention that makes making payments more simple and accessible than ever before. Today, whether it is the roadside tea stall or the 5-star mall, it attracts thousands of guests yearly. So use this carefully by checking the best practices and making payments after checking everything properly. If you wish to make safe and secure payments using UPI, download the Bajaj Finserv application from the Google PlayStore or Apple App Store today.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 3rd ODI: Evin Lewis Ton Helps WI Beat SL By Eight Wickets In Rain-affected Game
  2. United States Vs Nepal Live Streaming, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston: When, Where To Watch
  3. India Women Vs New Zealand Women, 2nd ODI Live Streaming, Preview: All You Need To Know About IND-W Vs NZ-W Match
  4. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group D Day 1: Harshit's Fiery Start Watered Down By Sumit's 120 For Assam
  5. Ranji Trophy Round 3, Group C Day 1: Karnataka Spinners Bundle Out Bihar For 143 Runs
Football News
  1. Napoli 1-0 Lecce: Giovanni Di Lorenzo Takes Partenopei Five Points Clear In Serie A
  2. Aston Villa 1-1 AFC Bournemouth: Evanilson Earns Last-Gasp Draw In Premier League
  3. Las Palmas 1-0 Girona: Alex Munoz Secures Shock Win For Hosts In La Liga
  4. Everton 1-1 Fulham: Beto Earns Point With Stoppage-Time Equaliser In EPL
  5. Augsburg 2-1 Borussia Dortmund: Alexis Claude-Maurice Double Seals Comeback Win In Bundesliga
Tennis News
  1. Paris Masters Preview, Live Streaming: All You Need To Know About Last ATP 1000 Event Of Season
  2. Vienna Open: Musetti Stuns Zverev With 'Really Big Win' To Reach Semis
  3. Maria Sharapova, Bryan Brothers Elected To International Tennis Hall of Fame
  4. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  5. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
Hockey News
  1. Sultan Of Johor Cup: India Colts Pip New Zealand In Penalty Shootout, Bag Bronze
  2. Malaysia Vs Japan Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Fifth Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch MAS Vs JPN Juniors
  3. Australia Vs Great Britain Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Final: When, Where To Watch AUS Vs GBR Juniors
  4. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup Third Place Play-Off: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors
  5. 'Every Player Waits For Right Moment': Rani Rampal Reflects On Retirement, Career, Next Innings

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Full List: Shiv Sena (UBT) Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024
  2. Congress Candidates Contesting Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 | Full List
  3. India-US Mobility, Migration Cooperation Leads To Deportation Of 'Illegal' Indian Nationals
  4. 'LAC Agreement Doesn't Mean Everything Is Solved': EAM Jaishankar Explains India-China Ties
  5. After Yamuna River, Toxic Foam Grapples Keralavalapalli Dam Water
Entertainment News
  1. 55th IFFI: List Of Films To Be Screened In Indian Panorama
  2. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  3. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  4. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  5. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
US News
  1. 'I'm Here As A Mother': Beyonce Endorses Kamala Harris Days Before US Presidential Polls
  2. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  3. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  4. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  5. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
World News
  1. Pakistan Appoints New Chief Justice Through Controversial 26th Amendment
  2. Philippines: Tropical Storm Trami Kills Over 100, Rescue Operations Underway For Missing And Stranded People
  3. From Saudi Arabia To United States: World Reacts To Israel’s Strikes On Iran
  4. Readers Cancel Subscription, Editors Resign From The Washington Post | Here’s Why
  5. Iran: Attack On Police Convoy In Restive Southeastern Province Kills 10 Officers
Latest Stories
  1. Cyclone Dana Weakens After Landfall In Odisha; Orange Alert On For Kerala | IMD Weather Forecast
  2. Pakistan A Vs Sri Lanka A Highlights, T20 Emerging Asia Cup SF-1: Lankans Secure Final Spot With 7-Wicket Victory Over Shaheens
  3. Warner’s Leadership Ban Lifted By CA, Opening Door For BBL Captaincy
  4. Hamas Ready To Stop Fighting, Israel To Send Mossad Chief For Ceasefire Talks | Latest On Middle East Tensions
  5. ‘Not Going Anywhere’: Canada’s PM Trudeau After MPs Revolt
  6. Cyclone Dana Updates: 'No Casualty', Says Odisha CM Majhi; Flight, Train Ops Resume In Kolkata
  7. United States Vs Scotland, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two - Houston Live Streaming: When Where To Watch On TV And Online
  8. Today's Horoscope For October 25, 2024: Explore Astrological Insights For All Zodiac Signs