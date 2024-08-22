How Venkat Puli Is Combating Counterfeit Medicines

As a certified SAP EWM and MM Consultant, Puli has been recognized for his expertise with the International Achievers Award from the Indian Achievers Forum. His work on the implementation of SAP projects in the USA, Netherlands, and India has honed his skills in ATTP and SAP S/4 Hana, which he used to seamlessly implement SAP and facilitate smooth integrations for a major pharmaceutical client. His extensive knowledge across various SAP modules played a crucial role in the successful completion of the project, saving the client millions of dollars and effectively combating the proliferation of counterfeit medicines.