Distinguished Theologist And Peethadhishwar Of Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shaktipeetham, Dr. Kislay Panday, Promotes Vedic Knowledge's Inclusion In The Curriculum

Dr. Kislay Panday, a distinguished legal figure in the Supreme Court, a theologist, and Peethadhishwar of Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shaktipeetham, offers a special combination of spiritual vision and legal knowledge to his support of Vedic education. Because of his diverse upbringing, he can recognize the interdisciplinary character of Vedic teachings and their capacity to positively impact both individuals and societies.



Dr. Panday's demand for the inclusion of Vedic wisdom in educational systems is a welcome reminder of the timeless relevance and importance of ancient knowledge in creating a better future for humanity in the fast-paced, constantly changing world of today. Adopting the Vedic teachings allows people to access a wealth of knowledge that provides direction for overcoming obstacles in life and cultivating societal well-being.