Distinguished Theologist And Peethadhishwar Of Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shaktipeetham, Dr. Kislay Panday, Promotes Vedic Knowledge's Inclusion In The Curriculum

Prominent Theologist and Peethadhishwar of Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shaktipeetham, Dr. Kislay Panday, is leading a persuasive push to support the teaching of Vedic subjects in schools.

Dr. Kislay Panday
As a well-known Supreme Court attorney who firmly believes in the transformative effects of Vedic teachings, Dr. Panday pushes for the integration of Vedic knowledge into the curriculum to support students' personal growth.

Dr. Kislay Panday asserts that the Vedic texts provide a wealth of information covering every facet of human life. The Vedas provide a comprehensive manual for leading a happy and meaningful life that covers everything from spirituality to health, politics to agriculture, and social ethics to scientific ideas. Through studying the details of Vedic literature, people can learn about leadership, nutrition, social peace, and personal development.

The applicability of Vedic teachings in modern life is one of the main points Dr. Panday makes. Vedic science provides a thorough understanding of the cosmos, Vedic philosophy explores the deepest concerns of existence, and Vedic mathematics offers distinctive approaches to problem-solving. The Vedic education system encompasses a wide range of courses. Dr. Panday hopes that by incorporating these lessons into traditional education, a generation will be empowered and more enlightened, ready to deal with the challenges of life with resilience and knowledge.

Dr. Kislay Panday believes that Vedic teachings are the key to a better and more peaceful existence for everyone, which is why he advocates for the inclusion of Vedic subjects. Through the everlasting knowledge of the Vedas, people can get important insights about morality, ethics, spirituality, government, and sustainable existence. Dr. Panday is convinced that nations may raise a generation of people who are not only well-informed but also firmly grounded in ageless values and ideals by introducing Vedic knowledge into school curriculum

Dr. Kislay Panday, a distinguished legal figure in the Supreme Court, a theologist, and Peethadhishwar of Shree Mahalakshmi Narayan Shaktipeetham, offers a special combination of spiritual vision and legal knowledge to his support of Vedic education. Because of his diverse upbringing, he can recognize the interdisciplinary character of Vedic teachings and their capacity to positively impact both individuals and societies.

Dr. Panday's demand for the inclusion of Vedic wisdom in educational systems is a welcome reminder of the timeless relevance and importance of ancient knowledge in creating a better future for humanity in the fast-paced, constantly changing world of today. Adopting the Vedic teachings allows people to access a wealth of knowledge that provides direction for overcoming obstacles in life and cultivating societal well-being.

