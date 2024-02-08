Buying Co-codamol UK With Super Fast Delivery

While generally safe when used responsibly, co-codamol can cause some side effects including:

Common (affect 1-10% of users)

Constipation

Constipation is a very common side effect of co-codamol, occurring in up to 10% of users. This is caused by codeine's effects on the gastrointestinal system. When codeine binds to μ-opioid receptors in the GI tract, it decreases peristalsis and gut motility. This slows the passage of contents through the intestines.

For most users, the constipation is mild and can be managed with increased fluid and fiber intake, exercise, or over-the-counter laxatives. However, severe constipation can sometimes occur, causing pain, bloating, and loss of appetite. This may require stopping the co-codamol temporarily or using stronger laxative medications.

Drowsiness

Drowsiness and sedation are also very common side effects of co-codamol use. Codeine activates μ-opioid receptors in the brain, which leads to depression of the central nervous system. This causes relaxation and drowsiness.

For chronic users, some tolerance to the sedative effects can develop over time, making drowsiness less noticeable. However, the impairment of motor skills and reaction times may persist even without feeling sedated.

Dizziness

Feeling off-balance and dizzy is another frequent reaction to co-codamol. Dizziness occurs due to the effects of codeine on the vestibular apparatus and blood pressure regulation in the brain.

Dizziness may also be associated with the sensations of relaxation and detachment produced by codeine's effects on opioid receptors in the central nervous system. If dizziness is severe, it can increase the risk of accidents and falls. Caution should be taken when performing tasks requiring balance, coordination, or rapid movements after taking co-codamol.

Nausea and Vomiting

Nausea and vomiting side effects occur in up to 10% of co-codamol users. The codeine component again underlies these GI symptoms.

For most patients, nausea and vomiting are mild to moderate and transient, not requiring discontinuation of co-codamol. Taking the medication with food or milk can help minimize upset stomach issues.

Less common (affect 0.1-1% of users)

Headache

Headaches occur as a side effect in around 1-10% of people taking co-codamol. The exact mechanism behind co-codamol-induced headaches is not fully understood.

A likely contributor is medication overuse headaches caused by frequent and prolonged use of pain-relieving medications. The consistent stimulation of pain-regulating pathways appears to trigger rebound headaches upon withdrawal.

Co-codamol headaches tend to be mild to moderate in intensity. They may respond to simple analgesics and often subside once the medication is stopped. Persistent or worsening headaches should prompt medical evaluation.

Stomach Pain

Abdominal pain is an uncommon side effect, happening in less than 1% of co-codamol users. In some cases, constipation and bloating from the codeine could potentially progress to abdominal pain.

The paracetamol component has also been linked with stomach pain in susceptible individuals, though the mechanism is unclear. Paracetamol is not associated with the gastric ulcers and bleeding that can occur with NSAIDs like ibuprofen.

Severe or persistent stomach pain could indicate a serious issue like bowel obstruction, so a medical assessment is recommended. Mild pain often resolves on its own once the medication is stopped.

Rash/Itching

Skin reactions like rashes, hives, and itching occur in less than 1% of people taking co-codamol. These are hypersensitivity responses to either the codeine or paracetamol components.

Itching without a visible rash is more common, affecting up to 10% of users. This pruritus is caused by codeine's effects on μ-opioid receptors in the skin. Antihistamines can provide symptom relief.

Difficulty Urinating

Urinary retention, or difficulty fully emptying the bladder, is an occasional side effect of co-codamol. Like constipation, it results from codeine's impact on smooth muscles via μ-receptor pathways.

Codeine increases sphincter tone at the bladder neck and relaxes the detrusor muscle, controlling urine flow. This hinders complete bladder voiding.

Symptoms may include hesitancy, dribbling, and a sense of incomplete emptying. Retention can increase risk of urinary tract infections. Monitoring fluid intake and voiding patterns is important, especially in older males with enlarged prostates.

Severe retention may require catheterization. Stopping the co-codamol usually resolves mild to moderate urinary symptoms.

Rare (affect 0.01-0.1% of users)

Allergic Reactions

Allergic reactions to co-codamol are uncommon, occurring in less than 0.1% of users. However, they can potentially be life-threatening. These hypersensitivity reactions may be caused by either the codeine or paracetamol components. Symptoms of a severe allergic reaction can include hives, rash, itching, swelling of the face/tongue/throat swelling, wheezing, chest tightness, trouble breathing, and fainting. There may be a rapid heartbeat and a drop in blood pressure.

Breathing Difficulties

In rare cases, co-codamol use can lead to slowed, shallow, or otherwise difficult breathing. This side effect stems from codeine's effect as a respiratory depressant at higher doses. Codeine impacts the brainstem's regulation of breathing. It can suppress the sensitivity to carbon dioxide levels that usually stimulate breathing. This depresses the breathing rate and depth of respiration.

Extremely slowed breathing reduces oxygen intake and can lead to low oxygen levels in the blood. This requires prompt medical treatment to support breathing.

Seizures

Seizures can very rarely occur when taking co-codamol, being reported in less than 0.1% of users. The mechanisms that may lower the seizure threshold with co-codamol use are not fully clear. Paracetamol is not generally associated with seizures except in overdose situations. Codeine and other opioids have been linked with seizures even at normal doses, likely due to their effects on neuronal activity.

Those with a history of seizures or epilepsy are at higher risk. Other predisposing factors include head trauma, metabolic disorders, alcohol withdrawal, and the use of other drugs that lower the seizure threshold.

Liver Damage

Liver injury from paracetamol overdose is a known risk with excessive use of co-codamol. But even when taken in average amounts, co-codamol can rarely cause liver problems in susceptible individuals.

Dosage and Administration