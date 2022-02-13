Short Poems | And Don’t Show Us The Sky

God is slumbering

The venerated God is sleeping.

in ten pegs’ zizz, the venerated

God is slumbering.

The poor devotee who donated

iron rods and cement for the

playhouse of the temple

under construction is in jail.

He needs to be released

instantaneously with a clean chit.

The necromancer who offered

the warm blood by throttling a

virgin’s head needs to be appointed

as principal of the local college.

The saviour who shattered

the lotus grove needs to be

facilitated in a huge crowd with

lakhs of lotus garlands and mementoes.

Blood pressure is quite common

can God sleep in peace

under lots of pressure? Stop the

hymn, fools, cease the prayer!

If he’s awakened by chance you’d

be burnt off, flown off and

drowned off like stubbles.

Hurry and go away putting the

flowers and coconut there

whatever offering you’ve brought;

don’t blow the conch, fool, stop the

bell and double-headed drum!



And Don’t Show Us The Sky

It’s been a week now no food in the stomach,

don’t show us the sky, the rainbow is

just like an oasis in front of hunger.

As you say there’s neither hunger nor scream

in the sky is an utter lie.

Do you watch how the bird which was

flying high a moment before has flung down

the land frantically for an insect?

There’s nothing except the land that

germinates grass, sand mushrooms, flowers,

ragi, mahua and fish.

There’s nothing except land where a shelter

or a city can be built. Woe unto you that you

glorify the sky while eating from the land

saying there’s neither dust nor dirt in the sky

but it’s all the charm.

You’ve seen filth on the land as flies do

whereas we’ve seen greenery on it. Do you

know why? You’ve never loved the land.

How could you? Like day and night, you’ve

plotted to snatch that gold by hook or crook

that we’ve harvested at the cost of our blood.

To wear golden shoes and golden

cross-thread, you’ve only robbed our food.

It’s been a week now we’ve not eaten

anything, don’t sing a lullaby to us

no, no, don’t show us the sky.

If you think that you’d let us sleep

to your lullaby, it’s a blunder.

The lava of hunger never ceases

in a lullaby; for your own good shut up,

get lost from here, go away and run.

If you play a game, bear in mind

hungry people are just like horrific tigers!

A boy carrying another child.





Television

There someone splashes the acid on the face

of an unwilled dream.

Someone putting the gun on the shoulder of

God threatens to sign the file.

Someone flames sweet poison from the tanpura.

Someone sells glitzy brands in the shopping mall.

There someone doles out colourful tears in the

pandal of a mass meeting. Someone cleanses

the mud of his shoes on the canvas.

While stepping out there someone

tries to measure his own shadow.

In panic, surprise and suspicion, children

keep watching the screen of the television!

Kalahandi

Having not owned, wearing an over-sewed sari

I was laying in a corner of my shanty.

The person who dragged me from my shanty

to the middle of the village market

who poked into the eyes of the spectators

and declared that I was naked

was called a self-styled journo, he

owns a double-storey duplex in the capital.

Who pursued the reasons for my being naked

in the gluttonous books, who researched to find out

the percentile of sugar and salt in my tears

was called a researcher

who tamed his belly in the fellowship

of the university grant commission.

The person who screamed pages of tears

in the pain of my being naked, coined words

to be called as a poet and received felicitation,

memento and honour in the five-star hotel.

The person who roared and threatened

to cut the hands off of the person who was the

reason of my nakedness bowed at every

crossroads to weave me a sari in his own hands

to be called as a benevolent leader and

received the crown and throne.

Thenceforth, I’ve been standing here in the middle

of the market wearing an over-sewed sari; hanging

my head down, blind and dumb: Kalahandi.



(Akhil Nayak (1970-2021) was a professor of Odia at Kalahandi University and an acclaimed Dalit writer. He had six collections of poetry, Gadhuabela, Gulikhati, Dhobapharaphara, Dheek, Abeeja and Kshetapurana and a novel, Bheda, to his credit. Pitambar Naik reads/edits Mud Season Review and Minute Magazine. His book of poetry, The Anatomy of Solitude, has been published by Hawakal)