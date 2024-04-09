Before the Bitcoin halving event occurs, many whales are on the move. These traders are buying up altcoins that they think could grow a lot in the future. Some of their favorite coins at the moment are Pullix (PLX), which may reach $0.5 in 2024, Dogwifhat (WIF) and Dogecoin (DOGE).
Pullix (PLX): One of the Best Altcoins To Buy Overall
For whales, Pullix (PLX) is a clear choice. Its hybrid platform easily combines features from centralized and decentralized exchanges. As a result, global traders experience high leverage at 1000:1, deep liquidity, no sign-up KYC checks and access to all asset classes, including cryptos, on one account.
Advertisement
The PLX coin is the heart of Pullix. It provides holders with reduced fees, exclusive access to certain assets and other perks. Also, Pullix will give a percentage of its revenue to stakers of the PLX coin and use a burn mechanism to drive up the token's value in the long run. Whales are attracted to all these passive income opportunities.
Currently, this altcoin is only worth $0.174 and demand for it is skyrocketing. PLX has managed to get listed on several top-tier exchanges like Uniswap and BitMart. Moreover, data aggregators like CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko have also listed this altcoin. In addition, Pullix launched a beta version of its platform recently, so traders gravitate toward it.
Advertisement
Analysts have predicted that the PLX coin could reach a value of $0.5 by Q3 2024. Thanks to its ties to the $40T OTC derivatives market, this Pullix price prediction looks pretty plausible. Thus, PLX is one of the top altcoins to keep on your radar before the Bitcoin halving event.
Dogwifhat (WIF): An Altcoin Riding a Bullish Wave
Meanwhile, Dogwifhat (WIF) is on an upward trajectory. According to CoinMarketCap data, the Dogwifhat price increased from $2.09 to $4.20 over the last month alone. During that time, its market cap also jumped from $2.09B to $4.19B.
From a technical analysis perspective, this altcoin may continue this bullish trend. Notably, there are now 18 technical indicators flashing green for the Dogwifhat crypto. Because of this, experts in the crypto field have made a bullish Dogwifhat price prediction. They foresee Dogwifhat reaching $5.38 within Q2 of 2024.
Armando Pandoja With a Bullish Dogecoin Price Prediction
Dogecoin (DOGE) is another altcoin that has been making waves in the crypto market. In fact, the Dogecoin price surged from $0.16 to $0.20 in the past 30 days. In that period, this altcoin's market cap increased from $24.01B to $29.81B. Crypto analyst Armando Pandoja predicts that DOGE will reach a value of $1+ soon.
The technical analysis for the Dogecoin crypto also paints a bullish picture. For instance, 28 technical indicators are showing green for Dogecoin. Therefore, market analysts forecast DOGE soaring to $0.27 before Q2 2024 ends.
Pullix vs. Dogwifhat vs. Dogecoin - Which One Can Surge First?
In the race between Pullix, Dogwifhat and Dogecoin, Pullix holds a critical lead. This altcoin has a lower market cap than its peers. As a result, PLX needs fewer new funds to experience a substantial price surge. With this development, PLX could climb up the altcoin list very fast.