Watch Your Health (WYH) is India’s primogenital health tech enterprise that drives persistence through health-based rewards. They work with their B2B partners on the Shared-Value Program to actively engage and create a business using Enterprise-level Engagement Programs, predominantly focusing on health. The company relentlessly pushes the envelope to deliver innovative ideas to drive the well-being of the people.
Ratheesh Nair, Founder & CEO is an innovator with over 15 years of experience in product design and online consumer behavior. He was always in the pursuit to adopt the latest technologies to boost the business. And this very quest was soon realized in the current business model that they are into today. Throughout his professional career in the service industry, he witnessed those corporate clients never really connected with their customers. Although they were onboarding new customers at will, seldom they were able to retain their old customers. There was a huge gap in the customer retention aspect of the business and this triggered him to take this bold step and make the corporate understand the importance of retention.
During 2015, it was a phase when a lot of Fintech players ventured their business in India. However, there was no such push in the health segment. It was back then that he identified the scope for new technology to be instilled in the health domain, as getting those paper reports was a tedious thing. While the world was getting digitized, he thought why not digitize the health aspect of the business? He believed that there was a dire need to push people to focus on wellness, even when there was no disorder diagnosed. To create the awareness wave, with technology as its nucleus, was perhaps the need of the hour.
On the back of his extensive experience in online consumer behavior, he courageously adopted the shift to the online business model from the routine offline mode. This passion led to successfully curating some intuitive products, in sync with behavioral science that are extremely easy to adapt. The whole essence of their business is to engage the customers with the corporate brand by granting them rewards, so that they are grossly hooked on the brand value of the corporate, eventually pushing their business growth.
During the Covid phase, people realized that they had to pay heed to their health and mental wellness. This was the time when the business idea got a big boost with people dedicatedly working on their health. And their ready platform was just what the doctor ordered. He believes in the philosophy that entrepreneurs are innovators. Turn the history pages of all the new technology and ideas that have come to life over the past few years. You will be surprised to know that those were all once just an idea, but some amazing entrepreneurs brought those ideas to life. And this aspect has struck his chords deeply!
One ethic that he sincerely follows in his personal, as well as professional sphere, is to be responsible. Interestingly enough, responsibility is not something that can easily be forced upon you. Rather, it is your approach that makes you responsible for the assigned job. To him, to be responsible, you need to believe that your organization’s success or failure is as much as your success or failure. Before you take any action, you need to pledge your commitment to a specific result, irrespective of external factors that may come along the way.
As a leader, he always tries to create an environment where people feel engaged and motivated. The think-tank comes up with various strategies that help the workforce drive engagement and get inspired. For him, creating the right connection between the team’s objectives and the organizational goals is highly imperative