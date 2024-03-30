Ratheesh Nair, Founder & CEO is an innovator with over 15 years of experience in product design and online consumer behavior. He was always in the pursuit to adopt the latest technologies to boost the business. And this very quest was soon realized in the current business model that they are into today. Throughout his professional career in the service industry, he witnessed those corporate clients never really connected with their customers. Although they were onboarding new customers at will, seldom they were able to retain their old customers. There was a huge gap in the customer retention aspect of the business and this triggered him to take this bold step and make the corporate understand the importance of retention.