Ventura County Congressional Hopeful Boyer Champions Law, Order Amid Rising Crime'

In Ventura County, the concerns surrounding public safety and justice have taken center stage, particularly against the backdrop of climbing crime statistics. By 2023, the county experienced a significant rise in unlawful activities. Property crimes, in particular, saw a marked increase, with incidents far exceeding those reported in prior years. This spike in property-related offenses was paralleled by a growth in violent crimes, such as assault and robbery, shifting the image of Ventura County from its long-held status as a secure community. This upward trend in crime rates aligns with similar increases observed in the adjacent L.A. County, spotlighting discussions around the state's liberal policies, especially concerning lenient bail conditions for suspects.

These issues are a focal point in numerous local political campaigns for 2024, especially in the race for the U.S. Congressional District 26, encompassing much of Ventura County. This seat is presently held by Julia Brownley, a Democrat with several terms under her belt. Bruce Boyer, a Republican contender among others, emphasizes his campaign's foundation on a commitment to civil liberties, the Second Amendment, border security, and a strong stance on law and order.

Boyer, originating from Reseda in the San Fernando Valley, brings a rich mosaic of experiences and unwavering principles to his campaign. The son of an aeronautical engineer and a college professor, Boyer's trajectory from a Southern California youth to a congressional candidate includes numerous runs for public office in Ventura County, though without success. Post-college, he served as a Non-Commissioned Officer in the U.S. Army, specializing in Nuclear Biological and Chemical warfare, a service that ties back to a family military tradition dating to 1777 and profoundly influences his perspectives.

During his college years, Boyer was politically active, founding a Libertarian club and showcasing an early passion for freedom and political involvement. Although he was a registered Libertarian until 2006, Boyer later joined the Republican Party, acknowledging the obstacles faced by third-party candidates in the U.S. political scene.

Boyer's activism extends beyond theory into tangible actions. In 2003, he played a key role in the San Fernando Valley secession movement, even running for mayor of the proposed city. Despite the movement's failure, it highlighted his growing engagement in local politics.

In 2018, Boyer challenged California's stringent sheriff candidacy laws with a legal battle lasting three years, showcasing his dedication to reform and justice. His political endeavors continued with a run for Ventura County Clerk and Recorder in 2022.

Throughout the Covid pandemic, Boyer stood against mandates and restrictions he deemed unconstitutional, gaining significant support and propelling him to vie for the 26th Congressional District seat, a candidacy he announced on Constitution Day. His campaign pledges to defend rights, liberties, and the Constitution.

As a small business owner and entrepreneur since 1991, Boyer also embodies the spirit of a professional cowboy, adhering to the "Cowboy Code of Ethics." This unique combination of traditional values and professional endeavors, including a talent for professional dancing, lends a distinctive character to his political identity.

Central to Boyer's platform is his staunch support for the Second Amendment, echoing former President Donald Trump's policies and championing law and order. This stance finds favor among a significant portion of Ventura County's voters, who view Boyer as a guardian of their freedoms and a proponent of conservative principles.

At the core of Boyer's campaign is his faith. Baptized at 18 and actively involved in the West Valley Christian Church, his religious convictions deeply inform his worldview. This resonates with the district's sizable faith-based community, particularly those who became politically engaged following the Covid lockdowns.

Boyer positions himself not merely as a candidate but as a catalyst for the revival of enduring American values, including military service, entrepreneurial drive, and dedication to civil liberties. As Ventura County approaches the congressional election, Boyer is hopeful that 2024 will be the year his conservative, pro-Trump views will resonate with local voters, including veterans and Trump supporters. Believing in the potential to mobilize his base of gun owners and border security advocates, Boyer remains optimistic about taking his cowboy ethics from Southern California's ranches to the corridors of Congress, despite the challenging odds against the entrenched and well-funded incumbent, Julia Brownley.