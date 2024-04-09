The rise of cyberbullying in India, like in many other countries, can be attributed to various factors including technological advancements, increased internet penetration, lack of awareness, insufficient cybersecurity measures, and the growing sophistication of cyber criminals. In the digital age, the proliferation of social media and online platforms has given rise to a new form of harassment known as cyberbullying. Unlike traditional bullying, cyberbullying transcends physical boundaries and can have devastating effects on individuals, especially the youth. In India, where internet penetration is rapidly increasing, addressing cyberbullying has become a pressing concern. Cyberbullying refers to the use of digital communication tools such as social media, text messages, emails, or online forums to intimidate, harass, or humiliate individuals. It can take various forms, including spreading rumors, sharing explicit or private content without consent, impersonation, threats, or derogatory comments. The anonymity and wide reach of the internet exacerbate the trauma experienced by victims, leading to psychological distress, depression, and even suicidal tendencies. Cyberbullying refers to the use of digital communication tools, such as the internet, social media, or mobile phones, to harass, intimidate, or harm others. It can take various forms, including sending mean or threatening messages, spreading rumors or lies online, posting embarrassing or manipulated photos or videos, and excluding someone from online groups or activities deliberately.