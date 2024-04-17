March has been an excellent month for crypto enthusiasts, with the pioneer cryptocurrency closing the monthly candle in the green. It trades at around $70,600 after a minor correction in early April. Impressively, BTC's price hit a new high of around $73,900 in mid-March before slipping down due to a consolidation phase.
With the Bitcoin halving event just days away, investors are seeking the best cryptocurrencies to diversify their Portfolios and gain massively in April. Based on their fundamentals, utility, and potential growth prospects, here are the top five altcoins that could be worth your investments.
KangaMoon (KANG)
KangaMoon is an emerging altcoin investment due to its strategic position in the ever-growing meme market. With over 20,000 registered users, topped with more than 5,800 token holders, KangaMoon (KANG) is setting new standards with its peculiar approach to the P2E gaming industry. With this view, many experts forecast impending bullish sentiments on KANG's future, suggesting a substantial 1000% by the end of 2024.
Advertisement
The KANG token has delivered a remarkable 290% ROI for its early investors, with the price surging from its initial offering of $0.005 to $0.0195. As the high momentum rally continues, KANG's revenue, currently at $4.8 million, is expected to sour, exceeding the $5 million milestone by the end of week and crossing the $7 million mark by end of April.
Beyond the remarkable figures, KangaMoon is emerging as an intriguing platform that allows members to battle global players and bet on the outcomes of such contests. Additionally, the P2E project will offer its active members an opportunity to win KANG tokens when they compete in social media challenges that require them to comment/share/retweet on KangaMoon's posts.
Advertisement
As a platform that tries to bridge the P2E gaming industry and the crypto space, KangaMoon is set to capture gamers and investors alike. Moreover, KangaMoon has a small market capitalization of about $19.6 million, meaning it only requires fewer funds to double KANG's value. Something that positions the token as a contender among the best altcoins to invest in 2024.
Render (RNDR)
Render is rapidly emerging as a significant presence in the crypto market. It is leveraging its decentralized GPU innovation to empower artists to scale GPU rendering work on demand to high-performance GPU nodes. Recently, Render's price development has triggered optimism among experts regarding its upward trajectory. At the beginning of April, there was a massive rise in Render's Mean Coin Age metric, reflecting heightened investor conviction.
Coincidentally, the news coincided with a price increase, which later slipped to now trade at $9.00, a monthly outflow of roughly 21%. Despite the minor price rebound, analysts see the current downturn as a potential buying opportunity. The Render price could reach $13.00 by mid-April.
Stellar (XLM)
With the introduction of Soroban, Stellar has been making headlines in the crypto market. The price of Stellar has been witnessing steady growth, recording an increase over the last month. It has also had an impressive rally of over 4,190% since its inception, resulting in a market cap of about $3.68 billion.
Advertisement
Interestingly, the Stellar RSI signals a balanced market without buying or selling pressures. In any case, Stellar's Average Directional Index signals a lack of a strong trend, reflecting a possible price consolidation. According to CoinMarketCap, Stellar's price is trading at around $0.1298, a 3% increase in the past seven days.
Even with this view, experts are still optimistic about the Stellar coin. They suggest that it is positioned above the key moving averages, which signal a positive trading outlook. With this in mind, analysts have made bullish Stellar price predictions.
Floki (FLOKI)
In the last month, the price of Floki has been corrected within the pennant structure. And is currently threatening to break the pennant structure, moving downwards. If this happens, a short-term retest would occur at the $0.00016 support level.
Advertisement
If Floki's price breaks below that point, then things might turn for the worse. Floki would not have a significant support level until it reached $0.00007. Potentially, there's an impending loss of about 65% that would occur with the current levels.
Holders who purchased Floki recently at a high would lose as much as 80% of their holdings. Of course, some investors see this as an opportunity to buy the dip and add exposure to the meme coin market. This sector has shown huge potential over the last few months. Floki may hit new highs with the anticipated bull market, although price risks are tilted downwards.
Advertisement
Pendle (PENDLE)
Designed to innovate a decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem, the Pendle protocol offers a platform for yield trading. Pendle price has shown resilience over the past month, emerging with a high momentum rally as other popular altcoins entered a new correction. Pendle's price recovery is attributed to various factors, including its increasing Total Value Locked (TVL).
DeFiLIama data shows that its TVL witnessed a remarkable increase, rising from $233 million in January to around $4 billion in April. Pendle coin's growth reflects a heightened expanding user base and increased adoption of its yield tokenization services, which have enhanced the liquidity and utility of its ecosystem.
Advertisement
Currently, the Pendle price is $6.84, a staggering 15% increase in the last seven days and a monthly increase of 129%. Pendle technical indicators show the price is trading above the 100—and 200-day EMAs, suggesting bullish momentum in the coming days.
Summary
Evidently, investors are looking for anything that could bring potential gains. Whether it's capitalizing on the meme coin frenzy, coins facilitating blockchain technology, or providing exciting P2E gaming experiences, the above-top cryptocurrencies might potentially have a good performance this month.
It is yet to be seen which crypto will outshine the rest during this period, but KangaMoon’s fundamentals, utility and potential growth override other coins for April and beyond.
Advertisement
Discover the exciting opportunities of the KangaMoon Presale today!