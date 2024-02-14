With the market trajectories pushing back and forth, predicting the price trends of cryptocurrencies has become a tasking activity. Nonetheless, experts are bullish on three top crypto tokens on the market following their impressive start of the year. These tokens include BNB (BNB), Internet Computer (ICP) and Everlodge (ELDG). Find out more below.

Community Members Readies Wallet Address Amid the Launch of Everlodge (ELDG)

Investors of the Everlodge (ELDG) project are preparing to receive the airdrop of the ELDG token into their wallet address. Having completed the ELDG presale phase, the platform sent out a statement urging members to complete their profile and add a wallet ahead of the imminent launch of the project. With the token already listed on the Uniswap exchange, investors can now buy the top crypto token for future potential profits.

With the launch, early investors of the presale phase will be gaining up to 150% ROI. Meanwhile, the ELDG still harbors high growth potential, having been tipped by experts to gain up to 40x after launch. As such, now may be the best time to buy the ELDG token to position for high returns. The Everlodge token represents a top crypto investment alternative for investors, ahead of tokens like Internet Computer and BNB.

Similarly, Everlodge, as a platform, has developed a model to make real estate investment affordable, secure, and profitable on the blockchain. With Everlodge, investors can buy fractionalized NFTs that are backed by real-world real estate assets at a cheap price point, allowing them to co-own a percentage of high-value properties. As such, investors are also entitled to a percentage of any revenue generated from assets that they co-own. With as little as $100, investors can purchase these NFTs, which are a digital representation of real estate assets.

Other features of being an investor in the Everlodge platform include the provision of free nightly stays to properties owned by Everlodge. Also, in-house trading discounts are given to investors making purchases on the Everlodge platform. Overall, the project is on course to change the way investors invest in real estate assets.

BNB (BNB) on a Rally as Experts Back the Token to Bull

BNB (BNB) is on a rallying trajectory, having gained over 8% within the last week. Also, the BNB price has recorded a gain of up to 9% within the last month, as per data from CoinMarketCap. As such, the token has established strong support above the $300 price mark.

Similarly, BNB trading volume is on a rise of over 30% market activity on a day-to-day average since last week. Given the positive momentum of the BNB token, experts back the token price to rally up to $350 within Q1 of 2024.

Internet Computer (ICP) Records New Milestone as it Continues Significant Bullish Momentum

Having gained up to 10% in price value within the last week, the market cap of Internet Computer (ICP) has reached the $6 billion mark. This will be the second time that the Internet Computer market cap will reach the $6 billion mark in 2024. The first one lasted only a few days in January before experiencing a market retracement.

Meanwhile, the market trajectory of the Internet Computer has been impressive, given that the token price has recorded over 147% growth in a year-to-date price metric. With the token's trading volume witnessing an over 50% day-to-day average growth since the past week, Internet Computer is on a positive trajectory that may see the token reach the $20 price point soon.

For more information about Everlodge (ELDG) please visit their website.