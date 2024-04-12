Looking to get ahead of others and invest in the next cryptocurrencies to explode in 2024? You are at the right place!
Here is our list of eight cryptocurrencies you shouldn't miss out on!
Next Cryptocurrencies to Explode in 2024 - Overview
● Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE)
● 99Bitcoins ($99BTC)
● Slothana ($SLOTH)
● 5th Scape ($5SCAPE)
● Dogecoin20 ($DOGE20)
● Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2)
● SMOG Token ($SMOG)
● Ethereum ($ETH)
Here is more about them.
Dogeverse is the best next cryptocurrency to explode!
Dogeverse is the latest meme crypto launch and is already attracting investors. The project raised over $1 million in funding only two days after the presale started. This could be the next Dogecoin-type meme coin to explode during the month of official Doge Day. The project follows the journey of Cosmo, the 'world's first chain traveling Doge' and is the first truly multi-chain Doge token.
Dogecoin unites diverse crypto communities through a shared love for Doge memes. The project also has a vision of a unified ecosystem spanning Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, Avalanche, and Base. Thanks to the Wormhole and Portal Bridge technology, the project ensures investors can navigate different chains, enjoying a seamless and safe experience. This means you can buy $DOGEVERSE coins across six major blockchains!
Further, you can also stake your coins and earn an APY of 887%. The distribution of Dogeverse token rewards will be 6088 $DOGEVERSE per ETH block, distributed over two years.
The project is already attracting the attention of investors. With the Bitcoin halving and Doge Day coming closer, analysts await another meme coin frenzy in April. And thanks to these unique features, Dogeverse could play a crucial role in the growth. Analysts already claim this could be .
First price predictions are also terrific, claiming $DOGEVERSE could hit $0.00061 by the end of the year. Looking mid- and long-term, Dogeverse could trade at $0.0012 in 2025 and $0.0066 by 2030.
This next cryptocurrency to explode is on presale, and you can get it at a lower price. Hurry!
Bitcoin99 is pioneering the next rewards era
99Bitcoins is a well-established, trusted community and the most comprehensive crypto-learning tool. The company has over 700k YouTube subscribers and 2 million registered users for its crypto courses. Now, the company is pioneering a Learn 2 Earn rewards system that rewards users for learning about crypto.
As you progress through courses and participate in the community, you earn 99Bitcoins crypto. You will be able to redeem those tokens for various rewards. If you don't have time to learn, you can stake your $99BTC coins and earn rewards of 84,568%.
99Bitcoins also started an airdrop to celebrate the project launch. An airdrop will see $99,999 BTC airdropped to the community. The 99 lucky winners will be selected on July 19th, 2024! If you want to , this project is your chance!
Experts predict this is the next cryptocurrency to explode because of the upcoming Bitcoin halving. As the demand for BTC increases, so will the need for $99BTC! Another reason for a price pump is the upcoming bridge to BRC-20. The technology lets developers build dApps, NFTs, and other applications on the Bitcoin network. 99Bitcoins will show you how to get started, opening up new utilities as Bitcoin gains mass adoption.
Slothana is the best Solana meme cryptoSlothana
This Solana meme coin has become a highlight of all crypto news since its launch. The project raised over $10 million in its presale in two weeks! According to experts, Slothana could follow the success of Slerf and Book of Meme and grow massively. Some claim Slothana will overcome them and become the best Solana-based meme coin. Experts await 100x from Slothana after the CEX listings. Price predictions say $SLOTH will hit $0.16 in 2024, $0.35 in 2025, and $0.8 by 2030.
If you want to get Slothana, you should know presale works differently. To buy, you must airdrop Solana coins to a designated wallet. For every $SOL you send, you receive 10,000 $SLOTH coins. You will claim your coins when the presale ends.
If you want to buy this next cryptocurrency to explode, hurry! The investors are crazy about this project, and it could sell out soon.
5th Scape is the next big thing in VR
Combining VR and AR, 5th Scape could dominate the crypto market in 2024, outperforming Bitcoin, Ripple, and Solana. This crypto project brings you games, movies, education, and devices in virtual reality. You can also win lucrative rewards when you stake $5SCAPE coins.
As said, 5th Scape uses cutting-edge technology to bring you the best possible experience. The VR ultra headset is among the best innovations on the market. Together with SwiftScape VR Chair, it offers an immersive experience while exploring the 5th Scape world.
Price predictions say $5SCAPE will hit 0.0135 in 2024, $0.0225 in 2025, and $0.028 by the decade's end. The project was praised by well-known experts and Youtubers, who all claim this could be the next 100x crypto. For example, Michael Vrubel says .
5th Scape is on presale and has so far raised over $4 million in presale. The project is close to the 5th presale stage and should raise less than 300k until the next stage. If you want this next cryptocurrency to explode before the price increases, act quickly!
Dogecoin20 could be 100x this month!
Dogecoin20, a greener Dogecoin alternative, is preparing for a big launch! The project will go live on Doge Day on April 20th, letting investors claim their tokens.
Dogecoin20 is breaking the traditional crypto norms, existing on Ethereum, and offering utility to the investors. When you stake your $DOGE20 coins, you earn an APY of 49%. Dogecoin20 outperforms Dogecoin in another thing. The project has a limited supply, unlike Dogecoin. The limited supply helps control the $DOGE20 price, paving the way for massive price upticks.
Traders think because of the upcoming Doge Day and Bitcoin halving. Price predictions say this project, the next cryptocurrency to explode, will trade at $0.000412 by the end of the year, $0.001 by 2025, and $0.005 by 2030.
Dogecoin20 could follow the path of other successful meme projects and pump massively, bringing 100x to investors. If you want to be in line for these gains, hurry and get $DOGE20 before it goes live!
Sponge V2 is the community project of the year!
Since its release, Sponge V2 has been among the most-wanted community meme projects. The upgraded version of SpongeBob Token, the next cryptocurrency to explode, brings utility and massive rewards to investors.
When you stake your coins, you earn an APY of 166% on Ethereum and 361% on Polygon. Investors will also be able to earn extra $SPONGEV2 tokens when they play Sponge's Play 2 Earn game.
Experts believe Sponge V2 will bring 100x yields for early investors, while Jacob Bury thinks this could be the top altcoin to buy. Price predictions say $SPONGEV2 will hit $0.0075 in 2025 and $0.011 by 2030. If this comes to be, Sponge V2 would grow 75x compared to today's price.
If you missed a 100x pump from SpongeBob Token, this project could be your chance. Hurry and get $SPONGEV2 before it's too late.
SMOG Token could dominate CEXs
After launching on MEXC, SMOG Token started the second season of its airdrop. Since the season started, this collected over 1 million quests. The next cryptocurrency to explode organizes the largest Solana airdrop, and to join, you should buy $SMOG Tokens and complete daily, weekly, and monthly tasks. Season 2 of Airdrop brings more rewards to investors - an additional reason to buy $SMOG. You can also stake your $SMOG coins and earn 42% APY.
SMOG Token price predictions say $SMOG will reach $0.15 by the end of the year, $0.3 by 2025, and $0.7 by the decade's end. Further, many famous crypto experts and analysts praise this project. Franklin Emmanuel says SMOG Token is among the best meme coins of all time, while Jacob Bury thinks this is the next meme coin to explode in 2024.
If you want to buy SMOG Token, visit the official website and get the project with a 10% discount. This is your chance to join the largest Solana airdrop and enjoy many benefits!
Ethereum has lots of potential in 2024
Not only Ethereum is the second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin. This project has many other benefits that attract investors. Ethereum was the first project to offer smart contracts, allowing developers to build dApps on the network. Also, the project moved to Proof-of-Stake in 2022, improving its efficiency and offering faster transactions. This is one of the things Ethereum does better than Bitcoin.
Further, Ethereum is considered the crypto with growth potential without extreme volatility. The project will play a crucial role in the development of sectors like DeFi and NFTs. say that by 2025, this cryptocurrency to explode should reach $6,500. By the decade's end, Ethereum could reach $20,500.
Although not a cryptocurrency that gives you 1000x rewards, Ethereum is still a good option and the next cryptocurrency to explode in 2024.
Final Words. What are the next cryptocurrencies to explode?
Experts agree new and smaller projects have tremendous potential to become top altcoins. Not only do they require smaller investments, but they also bring massive ROI and have bright price predictions.
Projects like Dogeverse, 99Bitcoins, Slothana, 5th Scape, Dogecoin20, Sponge V2, and SMOG Token have already caught the attention of experts. They praise these for their reward potential and unique approach to crypto. So, if you want to invest in them, hurry and get them at a lower price while you still can!
Frequently Asked Questions
● What are the next cryptocurrencies to explode?
Dogeverse, 99Bitcoins, Slothana, 5th Scape, Dogecoin20, Sponge V2, and SMOG Token are the cryptocurrencies that have massive potential. Experts predict massive price pumps for these; investors could get terrific ROI.
● Where can I buy these coins?
Some of these projects are on presale, meaning you can get them at a lower price on their websites. Others are on CEXs and DEXs. We advise you to check the official website of the projects you are interested in for more details.
● What ROI can I expect from my investment?
The ROI you could receive on your investment depends on many factors, such as the overall crypto market situation or demand for the project. You could expect between 50x and 100x, depending on the project. You can also earn APY when you stake your coins for a certain time. For the info about this, we suggest you check out the official websites of projects which offer staking.
● Is investing in projects on presale a clever investment idea?
Yes, definitely! Investing in cryptos on presale is among the best decisions you can make. Projects on presale have a lower price. If you make the right move and choose the right project, you could easily earn massive ROI.
● Are cryptos a good investment?
The crypto market can be volatile, so we suggest you research before you invest. Despite the volatility, cryptocurrencies are among the most popular investment options worldwide. This year could be extremely successful for crypto as we await the Bitcoin halving and the massive price pump.