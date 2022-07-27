The Humble Rendezvous: Manoj Sharma meets the legendary actor Shivrajkumar.

You start believing in God when you seem to meet one. Manoj Sharma happened to meet the legendary God of the Kannada Cinema Shivarajkumar and his state shot from happiness to bliss.

Manoj Sharma, Kannada media's youngest voiceover artist, is also a singer who has provided his voice for a few movie songs. He was recently honoured with the Indian Excellence Award by the Abhigyane Foundation at the Constitutional Club of India in New Delhi.

Manoj recently took part in the #rhythmofshivappa Challenge in Josh and had the opportunity to meet the legendary Kannada actor Shivaraj Kumar for the promotion of his film.

“Out of all the accolades showered upon me, meeting Shivanna was the greatest achievement of my life. The humble God, who addresses his fans has God touched the depth of my heart”, says Manoj. “ And It wasn’t just a meet and greet; we also got to record reels with him. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime chance”, he tells gleefully.

Sharma, who has completed over 5000 voiceovers in the last 2 years, is also the launch voice of Colors Kannada Cinema channel. In addition, he lends his voice to a variety of national and international brands, as well as exclusively for government and MSME projects. Furthermore, Sharma's voice is in high demand during election campaigns and other political promotional events.

Manoj is the sole artist to render voice to both channels in Kannada media. He was the launch voice of Colors Kannada Cinema 3 years back, making him the first choice for Colors Super.

With 1.2 million followers on Josh, Manoj regularly posts different voice over techniques and host a variety of celebrities on the platform.

He hosted actress Mansa Manohar (jothe jotheyali serial) and gave a live performance on World Music Day.

In addition to Shivrajkumar, Manoj also had an opportunity to meet Daali Dhananjay and Pruthvi ambaar and share memorable time with them.

Manoj excitedly quotes the joy of meeting these celebrities to enhancing himself as a human being. “There is a ocean to learn from them” says Manoj.