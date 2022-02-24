The Future Of Tech Investment: A Chat With Tiny India's Mohit Mamoria

Tiny, an investment company with interest in the tech sector, has recently opened an outlet in India, in collaboration with Indian tech mogul Mohit Mamoria. We had a small conversation about his and Tiny's future plans in the sub continent.

What sets Tiny India apart from other venture capital firms?

Most venture capital investors put money into a company in hopes of fast growth, and sell it over to other investors at a higher valuation. Unlike them, Tiny India's investment model is to acquire the business and provide a long-term home to the companies that the founders once started with love and care. The organizations which Tiny buys are allowed to function at their own pace. The founders are given the options to remain with the company. If they choose to move on, Tiny hires a CEO to streamline the functioning, and keep the company functioning and profitable.

What is Tiny India's preferred investment niche?

In terms of niche, Tiny's focus has always been on technological initiatives. Most of their previous investments have been in software as a service companies, or agencies, and I plan to continue with that niche with their Indian outlet.

In terms of functioning, Tiny prefers lean and profitable initiatives, with ample possibility of growth. We look for companies with a small and dedicated team of people with a singular vision, and provide them consistent funding to tide through difficult times and realise their full potential in the market.

Elaborate a little on the firm's unique purchasing process.

Tiny was founded to be the ideal buyers of your business. We provide a fast turn around and payment time, with full or partial cash payment up front. The work culture is allowed to remain the same, and the founders are not held hostage. They are allowed to choose whether they want to remain associated with their company, or move on.

What led to the foundation of Tiny?

Tiny was founded by Andrew Wilkinson in 2007. He didn't start out as an investor, and was instead the founder of the uber-successful design company Metalab, when he was just 20 years old. When he wanted to move on to newer projects, he came face to face with the legal labyrinth that is the process of getting bought out. Tiny was born out of a desire to untangle that frustrating process, and making it easier for others to get bought out at a reasonable rate, with minimum hassle.

What made you interested in leading Tiny India's operations?

My educational background is in computer engineering, and I have been building and investing in companies for almost ten years now. A few of the initiatives that I started are Gaurilla, Horntell, and Authorito Capital. I have experienced both success and failure, and am fairly aware of the market situation of the world. I was introduced to Andrew while working on a start up, and we founded Mailman together in 2020. I joined and decided to lead Tiny India's operations since 2021 because our interests lie in similar startups and companies. I am also interested in exploring and learning the developments of economy and cyberspace, and think that Tiny India will be a good place to delve into these interests.

What will be Tiny India's developmental focus for the 2022 fiscal year?

Tiny India has big plans for 2022, with investments in three agencies already in discussion. We are also looking to expand into product building, and plan to launch at least half a dozen SAAS MVPs by the end of this year, and pursue the ones which show the most traction. All in all, it is viable to say that the future for Tiny looks pretty shiny.

Find out more here: https://twitter.com/mohitmamoria/status/1481675368679411714