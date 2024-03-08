The digital landscape in 2024 continues to combine elements of blockchain technologies and pop culture, resulting in a significant increase in meme coin platforms. Despite extremely high volatility and low token utilization, meme coins have always been among the highest-gaining digital assets in the crypto markets.
It's worth noting that only a handful of newly emerging memes can attract enough investors to secure high gains, resulting in 10x gains or higher. So, let's look at the 8 hottest new meme coins gaining traction on crypto markets, led by emerging platforms such as Scotty AI, Smog Token, Sponge V2, and Frog Wif Hat.
1. Scotty AI - AI-Powered Crypto Focusing on Blockchain Security and Fraud Prevention
Scotty AI is much more than a simple meme coin. It's a new platform with multiple use cases and reward opportunities that focuses on providing users with access to various AI tools used to build state-of-the-art blockchain security and fraud protection systems. It leverages tools such as NLP and advanced algorithms to pinpoint security issues and provides solutions to prevent them.
The platform is powered by the native $SCOTTY token that is available in the ongoing presale. If you invest today, you can stake your $SCOTTY tokens for 1,100% APY.
2. Smog Token - Leading Solana meme Coin Gearing Up For the Greatest Airdrop of All Time
Smog Token is the newest Solana meme coin riding the wave created by BONK, MYRO, and WIF coins. It's inspired by Smog the Dragon from the Lord of the Rings fantasy world, and it already had massive gains after going live on the Jupiter exchange without a presale.
The platform already has thousands of $SMOG token holders, and over 35% of tokens in circulation will be given away during the greatest Solana airdrop of all time. You can earn airdrop points by buying and staking $SMOG tokens to earn high returns. $SMOG tokens will soon become available on the leading DEXs, so invest today to get the highest returns in 2024.
3. Sponge V2 - Upgraded Version of One of The Highest-Gaining Memes of 2023
Sponge V2 is a new version of one of the highest-gaining meme coins in 2023 that reached a market cap of over $100 million, resulting in 100x returns for early investors. The new version offers higher utility and gives you another chance for massive returns if you missed the first presale.
However, as Sponge V2 is only available through a Stake-to-Bridge reward system, you must buy and stake the original $SPONGE token to earn new coins. V2s current price is 5849% higher than V1's launch price, and if you invest today, you will get an 182% APY.
4. Frog Wif Hat - New Ethereum Meme Expanding to Solana Soon
Frog Wif Hat is another meme that appeared recently and is quickly becoming one of the hottest new meme coins on the market. It launched directly to Uniswap DEX without any presales, ensuring fairness to all investors. The platform has a maximum of 1 billion $FWIF tokens and will likely become the next 10x meme in the following weeks.
The platform gained over 300% in the first few days and will keep growing as the surrounding community expands. Invest in $FWIF today to earn the highest returns throughout 2024.
5. ApeMax - Binance Smart Chain Meme With High Transaction Speeds and Low Costs
ApeMax and the APEMAX token are some of the most popular memes, and they have gathered over 11,000 token holders in the past few weeks. The current APEMAX token presale was a huge success, and the number of investors keeps growing hourly. Built on the Binance Smart Chain, ApeMax offers fast transaction speeds and extremely low costs, making it one of the hottest new meme coins on the market. APEMAX tokens are now available on Uniswap, so don't miss your chance to invest early to get the highest returns down the road.
6. Doge Uprising - Emerging Storytelling Meme Platform
Doge Uprising is a storytelling meme platform taking place in 2045 in a dystopian future where Zuckerberg rules the entire planet. It's up to the Doge Mechas, an army of robotized dogs, to fight the system and free the world from tyranny and constant surveillance. The army is led by Musk and powered by the $DUP tokens that fund it.
By joining the army, you can invest in NFT machines or stake ERC20 coins for high ROI. $DUP tokens are currently available in presale, so join the alliance and enjoy high returns throughout the year.
7. Poodl Inu - Newest Dog-Themed Meme With Impressive Staking APY
Poodl Inu is the newest dog-themed meme that aims to repeat the success of its predecessors such as Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Dogwifhat, and others. It entered presale only recently, so you can invest in POODL tokens at their lowest prices.
The platform is built on Ethereum and offers high staking rewards of over 420%. It has 8.9 billion POODL tokens, but only 50% is available during the presale. Poodle Inu is growing quickly, so join the community early while you still can!
8. Bitcoin Dogs - First Ever Meme Coin Built on the Bitcoin Blockchain
Bitcoin Dogs is the first-ever meme built on the Bitcoin blockchain. Therefore, 0DOG tokens are BTC-20 coins, which separates them from all other memes on the market. It's also a dog-themed meme with promising features like a metaverse, built-in NFTs, and gaming.
It has a symbolic amount of 900 million tokens, matching the number of dogs worldwide. If you invest in 0DOG tokens, you will get a chance to earn high returns through staking; considering that the next BTC halving event is just around the corner, investing in Bitcoin Dogs could result in significant gains in the next few months.
Final Words
The meme coin market is about to take off to the moon in the next few months as the community awaits the upcoming Bitcoin halving event that's always followed by a massive market bull run. The 8 cryptos covered above are the hottest meme coins to invest in right now, but if you want to get the highest returns, adding some Scotty AI, Smog Token, Sponge V2, and Frog Wif Hat tokens to your portfolio could turn out to be the best investment you've ever made. Good luck!