Super Speciosa Kratom Products Review - Legit Brand To Buy?

Super Speciosa is an American Kratom Association or AKA qualified online kratom vendor. The online retailer abides by the AKA’s Good Manufacturing Processes, also known as AKA GMP. Super Speciosa specializes in selling high-quality and lab-tested kratom products. Kratom powder, kratom capsules, and kratom tea bags are some of the products that Super Speciosa sells to its customers.

Super Speciosa sources kratom from the kratom tree that is native to several countries in South Asia, like Thailand, Malaysia, and Indonesia. The kratom tree is also found in Papua New Guinea. This tree’s leaves are extracted to be turned into kratom powder and kratom capsules.

The online retailer claims itself to be revolutionary as its products are ethically sourced and lab-tested. This article discusses the brand in detail to find out how much of this claim is true.

This article will review Super Speciosa, its products, features, pricing, and so forth.

Let’s begin with a product overview from the table given below.

What is Super Speciosa?

Super Speciosa offers its customers a safe way to buy kratom. The company follows the Good Manufacturing Practices of the American Kratom Association or AKA GMP and is a qualified vendor under the AKA organization. Super Speciosa has been perfecting safe ways to consume kratom since 2016. The online retailer enables its customers to consume kratom how it is supposed to be, unaltered and with no added elements.

Since 2016, Super Speciosa has established a reputation for selling only the best quality powder. The kratom leaf is extracted, dried, and then ground into a very fine powder. The powder is then transformed into tea bags, capsules, or simply sold as a powder.

Today, the business sells and is well-known for its assortment of kratom products, including powder, tea bags, tablets, and capsules. The company offers a 30-day 100% satisfaction guarantee on all products as well as other benefits like quick shipping and lab testing.

A Look At The Super Speciosa Products

As already mentioned, Super Speciosa sells kratom powder-based products. Let’s take a look at what this online retailer has to offer to its customers through its products.

Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa specializes in all-natural kratom powders, whereby dried and finely ground kratom leaves are mixed with water and fruit juices to achieve desired results. Here are some of the retailer’s products sold in powder form-

Super Speciosa Kratom Powder

This product happens to be Super Speciosa ’s specialized and well-known green vein powder. The content of Super Speciosa kratom powder is all-natural and organic, with no added artificial elements. The product is guaranteed to have a 1.40% mitragynine content.

Super Speciosa kratom powder is available in 4 sizes- 20g, priced at $9.99, 100g, priced at $24.99; 250 g, priced at $49.99; and finally, 500g, priced at $79.99.

Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Similar to Super Speciosa kratom powder, the online retailer, offers Green Maeng Da Kratom Powder. You'll get premium-grade, all-natural, and additive-free kratom leaf powder.

White Maeng Da Kratom Powder

White maeng da kratom powder from Super Speciosa is sourced from a reputable region in the Southeast Asian tropics. Super Speciosa is committed to sustainable transport practices and ethical harvesting, making this product organic and free of cruelty. Several rounds of testing have proven that it contains no contaminants, heavy metals, or pollutants.

Red Maeng Da Kratom Powder

Red Maeng Da Kratom powder is a great option if you’re looking for energy, productivity, and focus.

At Super Speciosa, 100% premium red maeng da kratom powder is made entirely of the highest quality leaf without additives or fillers.

Premium Bali Kratom Powder

Super Speciosa sells premium Bali kratom powder. This product is made entirely from powdered kratom leaves without additives or fillers. The different batches of the product are tested for heavy metals, contaminants, and toxic additives before selling and during production.

Red Bali Kratom Powder

Every red Bali kratom powder, just like the premium Bali kratom powder by Super Speciosa, is screened for heavy metals, impurities, and other harmful toxins. What's inside the package? Entirely just kratom leaf. No artificial elements or fillers.

White Thai Kratom Powder

White Thai Kratom Powder is sourced from ‘Mitragyna Speciosa’. The leaves of the Mitragyna speciosa tree are plucked from the jungles in Borneo and dried indoors to prevent contamination. This leaves a fine, pure white powder that is safe for human consumption

Red Borneo Kratom Powder

Available in Red or White varieties; the Red Borneo Kratom Powder is the perfect way to enhance your natural supplement routine.

Super Speciosa carefully processes its Red Borneo kratom powder to ensure it's a top-quality, all-natural product. The retailer’s organic process to extract the powder reduces the chances of impurities and preserves the integrity of the plant.

Green Malay Kratom Powder

Malay kratom powder is typically found in the Malay Peninsula in southern Thailand.

Mitragyna Speciosa is the only ingredient in the green Malay kratom powder from Super Speciosa. The green Malay kratom powder is sourced from Southeast Asian Countries’ jungles. Unlike other manufacturers, Super Speciosa is committed to using an organic process that gently treats the Mitragyna Speciosa with care, providing a high-quality, organically intact product.

Powder Flight

If you can't decide which Super Speciosa kratom powder to purchase, why not buy a “flight?” For $19, you will get 5 different blends of kratom powder, each in a small 20g pouch. The following varieties are included in your powder flight: Premium Bali, White Maeng Da, White Thai, Red Bali, and Red Maeng Da.

Kratom Capsules