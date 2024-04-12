Sri Balaji University, Pune (SBUP) proudly continues its rich legacy of providing comprehensive education through a variety of dynamic programs. Founded in 1998, the university transformed itself into a prominent educational institution and obtained university status in 2019. Its extensive campus fosters learning and development for future leaders. Prospective MBA students can apply for the upcoming academic session through the Sri Balaji Entrance Screening Test (SBEST), with the application deadline set for April 15th, 2024.
"At Sri Balaji University, Pune, our focus is to provide an education that goes beyond academia, fostering an environment where future leaders are developed through practical knowledge and global perspectives. We are committed to nurturing minds to excel in their professional endeavours and contribute responsibly to society" affirms Dr. Biju Pillai, Sr. Director IT & Admissions Dean Faculty of Commerce and Management, Sri Balaji University, Pune.
Unique Learning Infrastructure
SBUP operates under four distinct management institutions: Balaji Institute of Modern Management (BIMM), Balaji Institute of Technology and Management (BITM), Balaji Institute of International Business (BIIB), and Balaji Institute of Management and Human Resource Development (BIMHRD). All these are recognized for their industrial relevance and comprehensive course structure, underpinned by AICTE approval.
Postgraduate Programs:
Master of Business Administration (MBA)
Master of Computer Applications (MCA)
Undergraduate Programs:
Bachelor of Arts (BA)
BA in Liberal Arts
Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)
B.Sc. in Actuarial Science
Bachelor of Business Management (BBA)
Additionally, SBUP provides integrated programs that combine BBA with MBA, LLB, and BA with LLB.
For those pursuing research or looking to enhance their academic skills, SBUP offers a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Management Science and a Management Development Programme (MDP).
Career Readiness and Placement
A significant feature of SBUP is its focus on career readiness. MBA programs are AICTE-approved, reflecting the university's commitment to aligning education with industry standards. The robust placement rate of almost 100% boasts a high success rate, with graduates securing positions in various global industries and sectors.
Facilities and Campus Life
SBUP's campus is equipped with modern amenities that support both academic and extracurricular engagements. Facilities include a comprehensive library, advanced computer labs, and extensive sports and health facilities. Cultural events, sports, and festivals contribute to a vibrant campus community.
Recognitions and Achievements
SBUP has secured the top position as the Number 1 Private University in Maharashtra and Western India.
SBUP holds the prestigious position of being the 4th ranked Private University in India.
BIMM, BITM, BIIB, and BIMHRD have earned remarkable standing, securing the 9th position among the Top 100 B-Schools in India (excluding Government B-Schools) and the 12th position overall.
In terms of placements, BIMM, BITM, BIIB, and BIMHRD have excelled, attaining the rank of the Top 13 B-Schools for Placements (including Government Institutions) and an impressive 7th position among Private B-Schools in India.
These rankings underscore SBUP’s status as a significant contributor to the national education landscape
For those seeking to explore the realms of business, technology, and liberal arts, Sri Balaji University, Pune, opens its doors wide, inviting students to be a part of a rich legacy, dynamic courses, and a campus that not merely educates but inspires. As admissions commence, SBUP emerges again as a beacon of knowledge, ready to welcome new generations to its bustling and nurturing milieu.
To get more information, please visit: https://www.sbup.edu.in/