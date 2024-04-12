Bachelor of Arts (BA)

BA in Liberal Arts

Bachelor of Computer Applications (BCA)

B.Sc. in Actuarial Science

Bachelor of Business Management (BBA)

Additionally, SBUP provides integrated programs that combine BBA with MBA, LLB, and BA with LLB.

For those pursuing research or looking to enhance their academic skills, SBUP offers a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) in Management Science and a Management Development Programme (MDP).

Career Readiness and Placement

A significant feature of SBUP is its focus on career readiness. MBA programs are AICTE-approved, reflecting the university's commitment to aligning education with industry standards. The robust placement rate of almost 100% boasts a high success rate, with graduates securing positions in various global industries and sectors.

Facilities and Campus Life

SBUP's campus is equipped with modern amenities that support both academic and extracurricular engagements. Facilities include a comprehensive library, advanced computer labs, and extensive sports and health facilities. Cultural events, sports, and festivals contribute to a vibrant campus community.

Recognitions and Achievements

SBUP has secured the top position as the Number 1 Private University in Maharashtra and Western India.

SBUP holds the prestigious position of being the 4th ranked Private University in India.

BIMM, BITM, BIIB, and BIMHRD have earned remarkable standing, securing the 9th position among the Top 100 B-Schools in India (excluding Government B-Schools) and the 12th position overall.

In terms of placements, BIMM, BITM, BIIB, and BIMHRD have excelled, attaining the rank of the Top 13 B-Schools for Placements (including Government Institutions) and an impressive 7th position among Private B-Schools in India.

These rankings underscore SBUP’s status as a significant contributor to the national education landscape

For those seeking to explore the realms of business, technology, and liberal arts, Sri Balaji University, Pune, opens its doors wide, inviting students to be a part of a rich legacy, dynamic courses, and a campus that not merely educates but inspires. As admissions commence, SBUP emerges again as a beacon of knowledge, ready to welcome new generations to its bustling and nurturing milieu.





To get more information, please visit: https://www.sbup.edu.in/