Halving bulls have always started the week before the event and lasted for several months afterward. That is why many investors are increasingly looking for the best new altcoins to add to their wallets.
However, with thousands of new projects emerging every day, that may be easier said than done.
We wanted to make things easier for you, so we employed specific strategies that the best traders and experts use when looking for a new investment.
Right now, the altcoins that are ticking all of their checkmarks for 100% growth this week are Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), Slothana ($SLOTH), 99Bitcoin, 5th Scape ($5SCAPE), Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2), and Smog ($SMOG).
Let’s check them out…
7 Leading Altcoins Below $1 For 100% Growth This Week – Quick Overview
You can find below a brief overview of the top 7 altcoins to buy in before halving and Doge Day:
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – Multi-Chain Meme Coin with 15,000% APY
Slothana ($SLOTH) – Degen Investors Pump in Over $10M in SLOTH
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Learn-to-Earn Platform Aims to Profit from Bitcoin Halving
5th Scape ($5SCAPE) – A Game-Changing Project in the VR & AR Market
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) – New Version Will Surpass the Last Year’s $100M MCAP Runner
Smog ($SMOG) – Amazing $150M MCAP Run – Can it Double Down Before the Halving?
Ripple (XRP) – Is XRP on the Road to $1 After SEC Court Win?
7 Leading Altcoins Below $1 For 100% Growth This Week – Detailed Analysis
Now, we can finally move on to a detailed inspection of the crypto gems that we found:
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) – Multi-Chain Meme Coin with 15,000% APY
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) is a new project that created Cosmo, a multi-chain dog token accessible across six blockchains.
The idea behind Dogeverse is to leverage various blockchain networks' strengths to optimize users' cost and speed.
Initially launching on Ethereum, the token will later become available on platforms like Avalanche, Polygon, and BNB Chain, providing users with a seamless experience across multiple networks. The total supply of $DOGEVERSE tokens is capped at 200 billion, with 30 billion allocated for the ongoing presale.
Early investors can currently purchase tokens at $0.000293 during this presale round. Within just a week of its launch, Dogeverse raised over $2,800,000.
As the project approaches April 20th, dubbed 'Doge Day,' the excitement surrounding Dogeverse is expected to grow. The soft cap target for the presale is $8.8 million, while the hard cap aims to exceed $17 million.
One of the key features of Dogeverse is the ability for investors to stake their $DOGEVERSE holdings and earn staking rewards.
At the time of writing, locking up tokens can yield a 15,000% annual percentage yield (APY), providing an attractive incentive for long-term holders.
Slothana ($SLOTH)– Degen Investors Pump in Over $10M in SLOTH
Slothana, a new meme coin on the Solana blockchain, has gained significant traction in a short period of time. Despite being launched less than two weeks ago, the project has managed to raise over $10 million.
The coin's appeal seems to stem from its humorous and laid-back branding on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter).
The narrative revolves around an office sloth who is tired of the daily grind and decides to try their luck with cryptocurrency trading, aiming for substantial profits.
However, it's important to note that Slothana currently lacks any utility, token allocation, or roadmap. The project's success so far appears to be driven primarily by hype and the fear of missing out (FOMO) among investors.
This lack of fundamentals makes Slothana a speculative and risky investment, as its future success is uncertain and heavily dependent on market sentiment.
Despite the risks, some investors are becoming increasingly eager to invest in the project, particularly after it surpassed the $10 million mark.
These investors, often referred to as "degens" in the crypto community, are known for their willingness to take on higher risks in pursuit of potential gains.
99Bitcoins ($99BTC) – Learn-to-Earn Platform Aims to Profit from Bitcoin Halving
99Bitcoins, a well-established crypto educational platform that launched in the early 2010s, is undergoing a transformation.
With an organic following of over 700,000 users, the platform is now tokenizing its heritage platform into a Learn2Earn ecosystem.
The new ecosystem will be powered by the $99BTC token, which will initially be built on the Ethereum blockchain but will soon be bridged to the Bitcoin blockchain, adopting the BRC-20 standard.
One of the key features of the Learn2Earn ecosystem is the ability for users to earn crypto rewards by completing interactive courses and quizzes.
In addition to the Learn2Earn ecosystem, $99BTC will also offer staking opportunities. Users can stake their tokens on a secure smart contract to generate annual yields.
At the time of this writing, the staking yields are reported to be over 70,000% annually, which provides an attractive incentive for long-term holders.
It's important to note that while the project has real potential, investors should conduct their own research and due diligence before making any investment decisions.
5th Scape ($5SCAPE) – A Game-Changing Project in the VR & AR Market
5th Scape ($5SCAPE) is a new project aiming to create an immersive virtual reality online gaming ecosystem.
The platform offers users access to a wide range of gameplay experiences, educational content, and more, all presented in a hyper-realistic virtual world that blurs the lines between reality and the virtual realm.
According to the project's whitepaper, 5th Scape plans to launch five unique VR-based games, with the first one, 'Cage Conquest,' scheduled for release in the second quarter of 2024.
To enhance the immersive experience, 5th Scape will offer a VR headset and a VR chair designed with ergonomics and motion support in mind.
Holding the $5SCAPE token will grant lifetime access to the platform's library of VR content and exclusive discounts on all 5th Scape products.
The project's total supply is 5.21 billion tokens, with 80% allocated across 12 presale rounds, giving investors multiple opportunities to participate.
Currently, the project is in its fifth presale stage and has already raised over $5,1 million. At this rate, presale will sell out much sooner than expected.
Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) – New Version Will Surpass the Last Year’s $100M MCAP Runner
Sponge V2 represents an updated version of the popular $SPONGE meme coin, which experienced a significant price surge in the spring of 2023, reaching a nearly $100 million market capitalization.
The team behind $SPONGE aims to replicate a substantial price increase with the V2 token and secure listings on major cryptocurrency exchanges like Binance and OKX.
Currently, the only way to acquire Sponge V2 tokens is to purchase and stake the V1 tokens, which will be permanently locked.
In exchange, investors will receive rewards in $SPONGE V2 tokens over the next four years. This staking process serves as a bridge to the V2 token.
The project boasts a community of more than 11,500 holders, and nearly $8 million worth of $SPONGE has already been staked to facilitate the transition to V2.
Smog ($SMOG) – Amazing $150M MCAP Run – Can it Double Down Before the Halving?
Unlike hundreds of dog and cat-themed coins that are dominating the meme scene lately, SMOG is trying out a different, dragon-themed approach.
Unlike many meme projects that rely purely on speculative hype, SMOG has cultivated an engaged community it calls "Dragons" through innovative incentives like staking rewards and daily quests.
Participants can stake their SMOG tokens for 90 days to earn rewards or complete tasks through platforms like Zealy, fostering a sense of ownership and longevity often lacking in this frenetic market.
The diligence seems to be paying off. According to CoinGecko data, SMOG has already surged to a $155 million market cap.
While a recent pullback to $0.20 could spook some investors, this potential support zone presents a good entry point before the imminent exchange listing pushes it towards $1 mark.
But SMOG's timing extends beyond its own roadmap. The token is gearing up for two significant market narratives that could stoke a broader crypto resurgence - Bitcoin's highly anticipated halving event in April, which has historically triggered rallies, and the looming SEC decision on a potential Ethereum ETF in May.
Ripple (XRP) – Is XRP on the Road to $1 After SEC Court Win?
Ripple's XRP recently won a long-standing legal battle with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The court ruling resolved the uncertainty surrounding XRP's classification as a security within the United States.
This victory paves the way for major banks and financial institutions to explore and potentially adopt Ripple's cross-border payment network.
Notably, influential partners such as Bank of America, PNC Bank, and Santander Bank have already established collaborations with Ripple.
Despite a relatively modest price increase for XRP following the court ruling last summer, many analysts believe that the cryptocurrency is currently undervalued at $0.66.
Conclusion
There you have it—our list of the top 7 altcoins to buy the week before halving. We analyzed the coins' marketing teams, tokenomics and developers, and the community’s general opinion.
After careful consideration, our experienced researchers concluded that the tokens that we presented here have all of the indicators necessary for any project looking to explode in value.