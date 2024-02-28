It has been long thought that the only thing holding Shiba Inu (SHIB) back from being the biggest meme coin is its massive allocation of tokens. This is why anytime it starts to burn tokens, it is realistic to expect a price boost might be coming soon.

The meme coin has just removed 52 million coins from circulation, so speculation is now building that a price pump is coming. While we ponder over the price of SHIB, there are four other tokens we think are very likely to pump in the near future.

Smog Token- This airdrop-focused project could be the next big meme coin

Those with a keen eye will have noticed that a lot of the best-performing meme coins are now coming from the Solana network. Of course, everyone will know Bonk Coin (BONK), but there are many other examples of successful coins too. Smog Token (SMOG) may be the biggest yet.

The meme coin is already up almost 40% since its release despite none of its main features coming into play yet. The project will revolve around airdrops for investors. However, to make the most of these rewards, investors must complete tasks and Zealy to gain airdrop points, the more points, the further up the leaderboard they go.

There have already been over a whopping 270 million tasks completed on Zealy which just shows how much interest there is in this project. Investors should know the longer they hold their SMOG the more rewards they will be in line for. This helps the chances of SMOG remaining strong in the market.

Bitcoin Minetrix- A greener and cheaper way to mine Bitcoin

Despite Bitcoin’s massive success, there have been some issues. All of these almost always come back to the mining process. Not only does it have its critics from outside the crypto world because of how much energy it uses, but it also has a lot of detractors from within the Bitcoin community too. Luckily, Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) has the solution.

Both problems are actually related. Environmentally, mining now takes place on a massive scale in huge data centers; these cost a small town’s worth of energy to run, which angers activists. On the other hand, the huge cost to run them excludes the majority of people who would like to mine BTC as the costs are so large.

Bitcoin Minetrix’s greener and cheaper solution is a stake-to-mine process. Investors purchase and stake BTCMTX as usual but they can also then exchange these tokens for mining credits. These secondary tokens then act as a ticket to mining BTC or a share of the yields. A project with huge potential.

Sponge V2- An innovative process ensures this token can build on the original's success

What better way for a project to guarantee success than by building a second version of an already successful token? That is what Sponge V2 ($SPONGEV2) is doing, as they hope that their second version coin can provide even more return on investment than the original.

For those that don’t remember, Sponge Token ($SPONGE) was one of the breakout meme coins of 2023. A lot of its reputation came from the fact it defied the odds to become a household name. Launched in a bear market with no publicity, it still managed to pump by over 340%. It also gained a substantial social following and was listed on 10 exchanges.

An innovative stake-to-bridge process will ensure a seamless transition from version one to version two. Investors will first need to purchase and stake $SPONGE in order to be a part of $SPONGEV2. When the original sells out, their version two tokens will be claimable, and their staking rewards will be paid out over four years.