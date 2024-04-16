A well-known crypto whale has recently provided valuable insights through a comparative analysis of these digital currencies, aiming to aid investors in making informed decisions for the upcoming year.
Dogecoin faces market downturn as whale movements stir speculation
Dogecoin (DOGE) has recently dipped below the $0.18 threshold, generating significant interest among investors and traders. This price decline mirrors a broader market downturn, leading to considerable activity by large holders, or "whales," with around 324 million DOGE moved in the last 24 hours.
Advertisement
Data from Whale Alert, a blockchain analytics firm, shows three significant transactions involving these whales. A notable transfer moved 100 million DOGE to the Robinhood exchange, while another transaction saw 150 million DOGE being pulled from Robinhood. Additionally, 74.02 million DOGE were also moved to the same exchange, reflecting mixed sentiments among major stakeholders.
This varied whale activity occurs amidst a general market slump, influencing both speculation about Dogecoin's future prices and the overall market perception. Dogecoin is trading at $0.171914, marking a 13.00% decline over the past day. This drop is accompanied by heavy liquidations worth $21.94 million and a significant 22.71% fall in open interest, underscoring a decrease in trading enthusiasm and an increase in bearish pressure on the cryptocurrency.
Advertisement
Analyst predicts Shiba Inu could reach $0.0001 in June
Shiba Inu has experienced several price surges in recent months, fueled by growing interest in the meme coin. These fluctuations have led traders and analysts to speculate about the possibility of SHIB reaching the elusive $0.0001 mark, a milestone it has struggled to achieve despite its dynamic price movements.
A prominent crypto analyst recently shared insights on when SHIB might potentially hit this target price. According to his analysis, which is based on the Elliott Wave Theory, SHIB could surpass $0.0001 as early as June. His predictions stem from the cryptocurrency's price patterns observed in the 3-day candlestick charts since 2022, which appear to align with the Elliott Wave structure. This theory typically predicts market trends by identifying a five-wave progression in the direction of the primary trend followed by a three-wave correction in the opposite direction.
DTX Exchange poised for major growth: Zero commission and high leverage attract discerning investors
DTX is rapidly becoming the platform of choice for discerning investors, offering a comprehensive trading ecosystem that spans a wide range of financial instruments, from cryptocurrencies and equities to foreign exchange markets. Its dedication to superior service is evident in its premium trading features, which include zero commission fees, quick withdrawals, and streamlined transaction processing, all within a strictly regulated environment to ensure trader security.
Highlighting its potential, a well-known Binance Coin (BNB) investor has shone a light on DTX, predicting a remarkable 25-fold increase in its value after a significant $50,000 investment, showcasing the hidden gem that DTX represents in the digital asset space.
Advertisement
The initial presale phase of DTX Exchange has exceeded expectations, breaking past the $120,000 mark and demonstrating strong investor confidence. Offering up to 1000x leverage on a variety of assets, DTX is carving out its niche as a frontrunner in the realm of high-frequency trading.
DTX's commitment to a seamless trading experience is further emphasized by its decision to remove KYC requirements, maintain compliance with international financial standards and ensure a secure yet user-friendly platform. With the presale price starting at just $0.02 and expected to rise to $0.075 in the upcoming phase, DTX Exchange is on the brink of substantial expansion.
Advertisement
For more details about this project: