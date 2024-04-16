A prominent crypto analyst recently shared insights on when SHIB might potentially hit this target price. According to his analysis, which is based on the Elliott Wave Theory, SHIB could surpass $0.0001 as early as June. His predictions stem from the cryptocurrency's price patterns observed in the 3-day candlestick charts since 2022, which appear to align with the Elliott Wave structure. This theory typically predicts market trends by identifying a five-wave progression in the direction of the primary trend followed by a three-wave correction in the opposite direction.