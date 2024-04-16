With Shibarium experiencing a major revival and hitting a new high in daily transactions, many analysts believe Shiba Inu could double in value during the next bull run.
However, Shiba Inu is not the only meme coin right now showing potential for profits—there’s also Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE), which many predict will explode by over 100x once it hits listings.
Dogeverse is already piling up wins with its presale raising nearly $3M in just a few days, and this is just the beginning.
Let’s check out the details.
Shiba Inu’s Layer-2 Scaling Solution Surges in Daily Transactions which Indicates Price Boost – But $DOGEVERSE Could Easily Outperform It
Shiba Inu's layer-2 scaling solution, Shibarium, has experienced a remarkable resurgence. On April 11, daily transactions on the network soared, exceeding a staggering 200,000 – a 4,000% increase compared to the previous day's figures.
Advertisement
Shibarium, which went live last summer, was designed to foster the growth of the second-largest meme coin by improving transaction speeds and lowering fees.
In recent months, Shibarium has achieved several milestones.
As reported, the total number of blocks on the network surpassed the 4 million mark, while the number of wallet addresses crossed 1.4 million. This progress could potentially have a positive impact on the price of Shiba Inu.
Another factor contributing to Shiba Inu's momentum is the token's burn rate, which skyrocketed by an impressive 50,000% on April 11. The amount of tokens removed from circulation last month exceeded 15.5 billion, a 2,300% increase compared to February's figures.
Advertisement
These developments have caught the attention of numerous analysts, including influencers on X (formerly Twitter), such as Rekt Capital and JAKE. Both have recently predicted that the meme coin is on the verge of a bull run.
However, there’s one more meme coin competitor that could end up outperforming Shiba Inu and all the other trending memes – Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE).
Below, we’ll check out why this is the case.
Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE) Captures Investors’ Attention with Cosmo the Dog Avatar and Multi-Chain Real-World Utility
Cosmo the Doge, the adorable canine mascot of Dogeverse, is on a mission to take the meme coin craze to new heights.
Born with the ability to "hyperjump" across different crypto networks, Cosmo embodies the project's ambitious vision of becoming the first truly cross-chain doge.
But Dogeverse isn't just aiming for a presence on major blockchains like Ethereum, BNB Chain, Polygon, Solana, and Avalanche. It's also setting its sights on the cutting-edge Base network, ensuring that this meme coin is always at the forefront of innovation.
What sets Dogeverse apart, however, isn't just its multi-chain aspirations. It's also offering a compelling economic model to reward holders.
Through a staking protocol on Ethereum, DOGEVERSE token holders can earn big rewards by staking their tokens. At the time of writing, the annual yields are estimated at 530%, though this figure is expected to decrease as more tokens are staked.
Advertisement
Tech mogul Musk, the owner of X (formerly Twitter), has also been a vocal supporter of the Doge meme and even owns a Shiba Inu himself.
With such a high-profile endorsement, Dogeverse could easily capture the imagination of the crypto community and beyond.
Nearly $3M Raised in $DOGEVERSE Presale – Investors Taking Advantage of the Low Price Before the Project Explodes
Dogeverse is capturing attention with its ongoing presale event as investors are scrambling to get a piece of the action.
With 15% of the 200 billion fixed supply up for grabs, this pioneering multichain meme coin has managed to capture the attention of both retail and "whale" investors alike.
Advertisement
At the current price of just $0.000293 per DOGEVERSE token, the potential gains are staggering. For instance, a $1,000 investment at this stage would net you a whopping 3 million DOGEVERSE tokens.
And as the presale progresses, hitting new funding milestones will see the price rise incrementally, making it a race against time to get in at the lowest entry point.
The excitement surrounding Dogeverse is obvious, and it's no surprise that the presale has already surpassed nearly $3M in just a few days. The team has made the process incredibly accessible, accepting payments in ETH, USDT, and even credit/debit cards, ensuring that no investor is left behind.
Advertisement
Once the presale concludes, the real excitement begins.
Dogeverse's team will kick into high gear, laying the groundwork for listing DOGEVERSE on decentralized exchanges (DEXs). And with 10% of the 200 billion token supply allocated to fuel liquidity pools, significant trading volume is all but guaranteed right out of the gate.
Conclusion
Shiba Inu is showing many signs that it could go off in the next bull run and even double its value… but is it the best meme coin addition to your portfolio right now?
For many analysts, a much better profit alternative is Dogeverse ($DOGEVERSE).
With its innovative multichain approach, accessible presale, and potential for massive gains, Dogeverse is quickly becoming the talk of the town.
Advertisement
And right now, you can join the early investor club and capitalize on its success for a fraction of the price during the presale!