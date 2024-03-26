There are whispers among the crypto community that Ripple (XRP) may be about to see an unexpected flip and pump all the way to $1. We have no idea where this confidence for XRP has come from and are certainly not trusting the altcoin with everything currently going on with the SEC.
We will get to an XRP price prediction later in this piece, but as you may have already guessed, we are not as optimistic as others. On the other hand, we want to discuss some other projects we are much more positive about. These are also coins with much lower prices and market caps and can therefore provide much more gains for investors.
Dogecoin20 (DOGE20)
Green Bitcoin (GBTC)
Smog Token (SMOG)
All of these are better investment options than XRP right now. Let’s get into why.
Dogecoin20- Already breaking records with its presale
Dogecoin20 (DOGE20) is not the first Dogecoin (DOGE) alternative that is hoping to try to steal the limelight from the original meme coin, but it may be the first to actually have the potential to do so. Its presale would certainly indicate that. It is just over a week old and already it has raised over $5.7 million. This is near record-breaking pace and shows its huge potential.
Its timing is quite perfect, as Dogecoin has never been more vulnerable. While rival meme coins have been pumping by hundreds, and in some cases thousands of percent, in the last year, DOGE has seen minimal gains. Most of these came during bullish periods when the whole market was pumping. The original meme coin stood still when all around it, the meme coin sector was evolving.
What Dogecoin20 has essentially gone with is proof-of-stake vs proof-of-work. Dogecoin employs the latter and it may soon be very outdated due to its environmental impact. Even the dogs on the street know that Bitcoin is coming under a lot of pressure for its mining process. What people may not know is Dogecoin also has a shockingly high energy output and even has a similar carbon footprint to that of Sierra Leone.
Dogecoin20 has it beaten because it's built on the much more green Ethereum network. The other advantage of this is staking. We have seen staking become integral to a lot of new meme coin projects and Dogecoin20 has set up its system so those who stake earliest make the most long-term. A good way to ensure the future success of the project.
Green Bitcoin- The perfect mix of Bitcoin and Ethereum
You may be noticing a pattern here as Green Bitcoin (GBTC) employs the same green tactic that Doegcoin20 does, except this time, their target coin is the biggest whale of all; Bitcoin (BTC) we have touched on this already, but Bitcoin is coming under a lot of pressure lately for its mining process.
The upcoming halving event also feeds into this, as the focus is suddenly on the mining of BTC. The ETF approvals by the SEC were almost universally good news but there is a small catch. The more mainstream Bitcoin becomes, the more it opens itself up to regulators. There has already been one attempt to investigate the process by the US government and you can be sure more will be coming down the line.
Green Bitcoin manages to keep the legacy of Bitcoin but is crucially built on Ethereum. The network switched to a proof-of-stake system back in 2022 and reduced its energy usage by 99%. This means that every GBTC transaction uses 10,000 times less energy than a BTC one does. A clear advantage going forward.
Green Bitcoin also employs a unique two-tiered staking system. The usual way of staking for long-term regards is the first. The second is by staking and predicting if the price of BTC will go up or down in the next 24 hours investors can win rewards every day. The presale of GBTC has already raised over $7.6 million so we expect it to explode once listings begin.
Smog Token- Already pumped hundreds of percent since its launch
The meme coin sector on Solana has been exploding lately as its existing and its new projects all seem to be making big gains. One of its new stars is Smog Token (SMOG) which has already pumped by over 300% since its fair launch just over a month ago. This is impressive because there is a lot more to come from this project.
Smog Token has promised to deliver the biggest airdrop events that the market has ever seen. To prepare for this they have created an airdrop points leaderboard where the investors that earn the most points will get the most rewards from the events. Buying and holding SMOG as well as completing daily tasks on Zealy, are ways buyers can earn points.
Besides airdrops, Smog Token has also shown a commitment to virality. A massive 50% of the total allocation of SMOG has been dedicated to marketing. This will mean we will see a lot of SMOG on crypto and social media. Its X account already has over 46k followers and is one of the fastest-growing socials in crypto.
Ripple- We are not predicting any growth anytime soon
If you were to go on CoinMarketCap and type in any well-known crypto and select their 30-day performance chart you are likely to see massive gains on account of the recent bull run. Ripple (XRP) posted very modest gains in that time so we are very confused as to why there is suddenly talk of it hitting $1.
XRP is once again involved in a battle with the SEC and it is very unclear how this will go. There is also the matter of inflation rates that early indications suggest will not go in the direction the market might prefer. Of course, if the SEC case goes the right way, it could cause a pump, but we are not betting on that.
Conclusion
So, as you can see, we do not have much time for the speculation that XRP could turn around its recent poor form anytime soon. On the other hand, Dogecoin20, Green Bitcoin, and Smog Token are all projects that have the potential to explode in the coming months.