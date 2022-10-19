National Award winner Akshay Bardapurkar has a proven legacy of catapulting regional entertainment into the spotlight. He started with Marathi entertainment, emerging as a true visionary shaping the sector to compete with the big leagues. Bardapurkar is the man behind introducing larger-than-life branding and marketing strategies, path-breaking content and created a thriving community for regional technicians and talent. Now, he is ready to positively change the face of Goa’s entertainment industry with the launch of his new venture, Planet Goem. He is aiming at giving it a new lease of life to the industry with a focus on talent, education, entertainment and technology.

Earlier this year, Akshay Bardapurkar met up with the CM of Goa to discuss the prospects and potential of the sector and has finally come through with his vision. Launching Planet Goem in Goa, Chief Minister Of Goa, Dr Pramod Sawant shared “Our rich cultural heritage and language will now get an organised web platform aimed at increasing the recognition and popularity of our humble Konkani industry. We are confident about Mr Akshay Bardapurkar’s vision for the industry, careers and facilities and will extend our support towards initiatives meant for the betterment of Goa.”

Planet Goem is an over-the-top service (OTT) that will offer exclusive Konkani language (original and dubbed) content through films, web series, talk shows, plays, short format videos, music, news and much more. Beyond an OTT, Planet Goem aims to make Goa a preferred destination for media and entertainment needs. In line with this, a film institute will be founded and established in the state with an affiliation to a recognised global university. This skill centre will offer diploma, degree and certificate courses and masterclasses by world-class faculty to increase the employability of the youth and individuals all over India.

Bardapurkar has proven to give Marathi industry the edge it deserved with national award-winning content, large scale productions and promotions, its first ever and exclusive global OTT and internationally trending web series. He now aims to take Goa beyond a tourism destination and entice professionals to the state’s entertainment and give opportunities to local talent. Commenting on this national award winner, Akshay Bardapurkar said, “Regional industries are an untapped gold mine of immense potential and power. Planet Marathi OTT has seen a great run in Goa and has earned eager audiences who have given Marathi content so much love. Goa’s entertainment sector remains unexplored and we wish to put the spotlight on the capabilities of this industry and its talent. Our focus will be to advance opportunities for the state of Goa by creating varied opportunities through web content, learning and training avenues and by creating Goa’s very own film city” he said.

To take this ahead, Planet Goem will be partnering with international companies like There Digital, Unreal Engine and Kingdom Technologies, bringing them to Goa to set up studio services that will attract world-class talents and filmmakers to enter and shoot in Goa.