A: The future of the organic market looks very promising to me with several emerging trends that are not only good for society but also businesses and our environment, such as Plant-based Foods, Immunity-boosting Ingredients, Tastes of Home, and Transparency, Safety, and Sustainability. However, potential disruptions could arise from geopolitical conflicts, rising food prices, and supply chain disruptions. To take a few examples, we know that local demand is only going to increase with awareness around health and wellness which is only going to drive the need for authentic and organic products stronger with a few research indications pointing it to reach over 10.1 billion USD by 2026 in market size. Export markets as well will be significant contributors as Indian Organic products steadily but surely have been gaining credibility and satisfaction globally in terms of quality and cost which will not only elevate India’s position globally in this sector, but also help Indian businesses gain global recognition and visibility. Talking about disruptions, the credibility factor is a two edged sword and therefore will require Indian brands to be really on their best game, including us to not fall prey to any such unfortunate incident wherein the quality of the end product is compromised in any way.