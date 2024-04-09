Nivathan Athiganoor Somasundharam, Safeguarding Your Tomorrow’s Cyber Threats Today

Introducing Nivathan Athiganoor Somasundharam, a thought leader in the realm of cybersecurity and cloud computing. With a robust background in Computer Science, Nivathan embarked on his journey at Texas A&M University, where he earned his Master's degree before venturing into the heart of Silicon Valley.
Nivathan's expertise extends far beyond conventional boundaries. He holds a plethora of certifications, including prestigious endorsements from organizations like AWS, Product School, Hashicorp, and Cloud Native Cloud Foundation. His commitment to mastering cutting-edge technologies is evident in his proficiency with Cloud and Container Tech, including Kubernetes.
At Gravitation Inc. DBA Teleport, Nivathan serves as a guardian of digital infrastructure, ensuring companies fortify their defenses against evolving cyber threats. Before his current role, he was a DevSecOps engineer for renowned startups and industry giants like VMware. In this capacity, he led teams in constructing, managing, and securing cloud infrastructures, driving digital transformations with finesse.
Nivathan's journey is a testament not only to his technical prowess but also to his unwavering dedication to continuous learning and adaptation. His tireless pursuit of excellence has earned him recognition, including the esteemed ‘International Achievers' Award from the Indian Achievers' Forum.
As a trusted advisor and thought leader, Nivathan is at the forefront of innovation, ensuring that businesses navigate the complex landscape of cybersecurity with confidence. With him at the helm, rest assured that tomorrow's cyber threats are addressed today, safeguarding your digital future.