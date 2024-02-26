Narayana Educational Institutions has once again proven its mettle in academic achievements, standing tall in the JEE Main 2024 Session 1 results. A staggering 154 students from Narayana have attained an impressive 100 percentile, with 6 students achieving a perfect score of 300/300, garnering national acclaim for the institution. Among these achievers are M Sai Teja, Shaik Suraj, Aryan Prakash, M Anoop, Rohan Sai Pabba, and H Vidith, hailing from various states like Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Maharashtra, showcasing the institution's widespread impact.

Besides this, 8 Narayanites scored overall 100 percentile and a total of 21 Narayanites scored more than 290 marks out of 300, making Narayana the only institution with such high numbers in the above-mentioned categories.

This incredible success is attributed to Narayana's well-structured preparation system, meticulously designed to equip students for competitive exams. Directors Dr. P. Sindhura and Ms. P. Sharani credited this achievement to the combined efforts of students, parents, and staff members. They highlighted Narayana's Concepts, Definitions and Formulae (CDF) techniques, aimed at developing deep conceptual understanding and critical thinking skills necessary for tackling complex problems. Supported by detailed microschedules prepared by the strong R&D team, students efficiently managed their study time, ensuring comprehensive coverage of key topics. Additionally, Narayana's teaching approach emphasizes performance evaluation, continuous feedback, and unwavering encouragement, laying a solid foundation for exceptional exam preparation in JEE Main, Adv., NEET and other national and international exams.

YouTube Link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htgqMgIHOvk

The institution's success is also attributed to its embrace of advanced technology, exemplified by its proprietary learning app, nLearn. This technology-driven platform allows teachers to closely monitor student progress while offering rigorous assessments to evaluate performance compared to peers. The directors emphasized the crucial role of engineering in driving innovation and societal advancement, highlighting the dedication of Narayana students to shaping the future through technological progress. Their accomplishments serve as inspiration for future aspirants, reaffirming Narayana's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting excellence in education.

As Narayana continues to empower students to achieve their full potential, the institution remains steadfast in its dedication to fulfilling the dreams of millions, recognizing that students' dreams are their own dreams.