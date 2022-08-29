Make Way For Sahil Sharma Film Director, Astounding The World With His Directorial Skills and Talents

Over the years, we have heard enough of how a few individuals and professionals have stood different from the rest in their industries for offering uniqueness to the people they cater to or serve. To be able to do that in any industry today can prove to be too challenging in many ways, but there have been a few rare gems who have made sure to cross boundaries and push the limits to create their own unique niche in all that they have chosen to lay their hands on. The entertainment industry has seen the rise of many such professionals among which one name that has been making a lot of buzz recently is Sahil Sharma, a young Indian talent based in New York, the US.

Sahil Sharma is not your average guy with an average success story; he is much beyond all of this and thus has managed to make his mark as a one-of-a-kind film director, DP, and editor. He says that right from his growing up years, he would feel a close inclination towards everything creative and artistic. He would watch several films and shows and feel pumped to be a part of the entertainment world to contribute his creative ideas and visions. As he grew up, he made sure to put in every possible effort to turn his dreams and aspirations into a beautiful reality, and today he is indeed living his dreams.

Born on 11th November 1996, the passionate being has so far shown his A-game as a director and editor under the banner Sahil Sharma Films for music videos like Yaari Forever by Tyson Sidhu & Byg Byrd, Bussin by NseeB and Naam Tere by Big Boi Deep & Byg Byrd.

Sahil Sharma has indeed won hearts with his work behind the camera for these music videos and, in the coming years, wants to show his magic as a director for the big screen soon. Till then, follow him on Instagram @sahil_sharma1 to know more.