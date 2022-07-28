KLM Axiva Finvest Declares A Precise Intent To Rise In Mumbai And Maharashtra After Gaining RBI Nod For Opening 1000 Branches

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 28, 2022: KLM Axiva Finvest , one of the leading Gold Loan NBFCs, shows curiosity in aiding the Mumbai masses while broadcasting its principal regional office in Mumbai after outstretching out to most of South India.

KLM Axiva has set its footprints in Maharashtra by launching a Zonal office in Mumbai. The corporation has shown unprecedented expansion by establishing new financial products to cater to its consumers. Digi-Gold, a digital online gold forum, has elevated customer engagement by making the documentation feasible and user-friendly. The organization aims to scale globally to meet the soaring customer demands.

Mr. Thanish Dalee, CFO, KLM Axiva Finvest, states, "From Gold loans to investments, microfinance to money exchange, and forex to insurance, we have marked our presence everywhere in the finance industry. The profit contributed by investments increased by 76%, total loans by 44%, and interest income by 45%. The previous financial year shows a total business growth of 60%. We have pridefulness to be a self-funded organization till date."

With the company counting more branches to its wings, it employs more workforce to expand the business. The organization's backbone is the trust between KLM Axiva Finvest and its customers.

"Contemporary banking resolutions are required to equip the expectations of the customers. Our Special Scheme for Gold Loan is "Quick Gold Loan" @50 Paisa interest rate per month." says Mr. Manoj. He further added, "KLM Axiva has grown its substantial customer base of 2 Lakh by delivering top financial solutions through developed technology. With our expansion in Mumbai, the country's financial hub, we intend to reach our assistance PAN India."

"KLM Axiva Finvest has completed its six NCDs and is preparing to initiate the seventh in August. We have need-based solutions for all customers and GL schemes starting from a 6% interest rate. With a regional office in Mumbai, we are devising to establish a Nodal Office to oversee the activities of the nearby areas from one place. The outstanding customer service makes us different from others, especially for the prompt service and less documentation." affirmed Mr. Srikant Nair, Vice President, KLM Axiva Finvest.

Mr. Srikant added: "The trust bestowed upon KLM Axiva from customers is immeasurable, and Maharashtra will gain a lot from the same. The KLM Foundation, a charity-oriented business venture, helps balance society at all levels. We are not only assisting citizens through finance but also understanding society's needs in educational, employment, medical, and youth welfare areas."

They have come up with Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD), which is a supreme investment if you are looking for an investment that makes a fixed income systematically. People who invest in NCD receive regular interest at a specific rate. KLM Axiva Finvest issued its 6th NCD with a higher interest rate this year. The issue opened from February 15, 2022, to March 11, 2022. Excellent service history, experienced workforce, maximum security, and best returns that KLM Axiva Finvest offers for their offers have increased the customer base eventually. The company's convenience to customers and promising future for an employee is shaping their company's success.

About KLM Axiva Finvest

KLM Axiva Finvest is a systemically important Gold Loan NBFC. The company has its branch presence almost in all of South India and is now eyeing a Pan-India expansion. The customer base is solid, with over 2 lac customers. India's leading gold financing firm in terms of the loan portfolio is also the country's most trusted financial services brand since 1997. Systemically important non-deposit-taking NBFC is how it is known. It offers business loans secured by gold jewelry, sometimes known as gold loans, as part of its primary business. KLM Axiva Finvest primarily serves people who own gold jewelry but cannot obtain formal credit promptly or may not be eligible for credit. It aids clients in getting the short-term cash they need to fulfill unforeseen or other needs.