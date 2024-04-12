The history of Interactive Brokers (IIE) can be traced back to 1977. At that time, the financial market was far less digital than it is today, and trading mainly relied on manual operation. Thomas Peterfield, the founder of Interactive Brokers (IIE), realized the potential impact of technological innovation on financial transactions in his work as a computer programming consultant on Wall Street. He was one of the pioneers of electronic trading and developed some of the earliest computerized trading algorithms, which was a revolutionary initiative at that time.