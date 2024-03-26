My journey's been quite the ride! I kicked off as an event promoter, and eventually got into artist management. Now, I've expanded into films and hospitality too, which is super exciting because I've always been passionate about exploring that space. As a serial entrepreneur, I co-founded Kalamkaar Music in association with Raftaar, a boutique music label, and have been venturing into other avenues as well through AK Projects. At Kalamkaar, our mission is all about giving talented folks a platform and backing them every step of the way to help them shine in the music scene. We've had the pleasure of signing some incredible artists like Deep Kalsi, KR$NA, Karma, Yunan, and many more who are killing it in the game!