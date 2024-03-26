Can you tell us about your journey and the various roles you've taken on in the entertainment industry?
My journey's been quite the ride! I kicked off as an event promoter, and eventually got into artist management. Now, I've expanded into films and hospitality too, which is super exciting because I've always been passionate about exploring that space. As a serial entrepreneur, I co-founded Kalamkaar Music in association with Raftaar, a boutique music label, and have been venturing into other avenues as well through AK Projects. At Kalamkaar, our mission is all about giving talented folks a platform and backing them every step of the way to help them shine in the music scene. We've had the pleasure of signing some incredible artists like Deep Kalsi, KR$NA, Karma, Yunan, and many more who are killing it in the game!
As a serial entrepreneur, how do you balance your various roles and ensure the success of each venture?
As a seasoned entrepreneur, balancing multiple ventures is like an intersection of passion and strategy. It's about finding harmony between my various roles while fueling the hunger for growth. Through highs and lows, I've learned to navigate challenges while being excited for what's to come. For me, currently, it is about embracing diversification and nurturing budding talents. Being a mentor is as fulfilling as the journey itself, guiding others towards their own success stories. It's not just about me anymore; it's about building a legacy.
Could you share some insights into your approach to nurturing emerging talent in the music industry, particularly within the genres of Hip Hop, Rap, and R&B?
At Kalamkaar, our approach to nurturing emerging talent in the music industry, especially in Hip Hop, Rap, and R&B, is all about inclusivity and a love for great music. We get the challenges that up-and-coming artists face, especially in genres like Indian Hip Hop that might not have gotten much attention at first.
We've got initiatives like Mic Check and Takeoff Thursdays that show how serious we are about giving undiscovered talent a shot. Through these programs, we actively search for demos and invest in promising content, no matter where the artist comes from. We're all about giving a voice to artists from all walks of life, whether they're from big cities or small towns in India.
But our focus isn't just on Hip Hop; we know that music genres are always evolving. While we're known for Indian Hip Hop, we're open to all kinds of sounds, like Punjabi rap and R&B pop. Our rule for picking artists is simple: if we believe in their talent and their music, we're in.
In today's music world, boundaries are disappearing, and people care more about good tunes than sticking to one genre. At Kalamkaar, we're all about that. We're here to support emerging artists and give them a stage to share their music, no matter what kind it is or where they're from.
How do you see the intersection of entertainment and entrepreneurship shaping the contemporary landscape, and what role do you envision for yourself in this dynamic environment?
In today's dynamic world, the convergence of entertainment and entrepreneurship has never been more evident. We're past the times when you could only share music or start a business through traditional methods. Now, with the internet, anyone with a creative idea and a business mindset can make their dreams happen.
Platforms like streaming services and e-commerce marketplaces have democratized access to audiences and customers, making it easier than ever to showcase talent or introduce innovative products. Take Shark Tank India, for instance; it's showcasing how entrepreneurs are thriving in the digital marketplace. As someone deeply entrenched in both realms, I see myself as someone who helps make this shift happen. Through my ventures like Kalamkaar in the music scene, AK Projects in global markets, and even branching into film production and hospitality, I wear many hats. This diversity allows me to navigate the evolving landscape with ease, leveraging technology and innovation to drive progress.
The barriers to entry don't exist anymore, paving the way for a new wave of creators and innovators. My role is to inspire and empower others to seize the opportunities that abound in this exciting era of entertainment and entrepreneurship.
What do you see as the future direction for Kalamkaar Music and your other ventures?
In the future, I envision Kalamkaar soaring high, creating content and nurturing every artist that needs any kind of support in the music landscape irrespective of any genre. Kalamkaar Indie is yet another avenue are branching out to where we want to cater to different genres and want to focus on supporting music and different talent. The second aspect in expansion is by delving into the dynamic intersection of technology and music. While continuing our ongoing ventures in films and hospitality, I'm eager to explore how technology can enhance and revolutionize the music industry. Whether it's collaborating with existing tech innovators or pioneering new ideas ourselves, there's immense potential for synergy between cutting-edge tech and the timeless art of music.