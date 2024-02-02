Business Spotlight

How Investing $1000 In This New Crypto Might Mirror SHIB's Million-Dollar Journey In 2021

Shiba Inu (SHIB) has been the market’s second-ranking meme coin since it was first launched as a joke to give Dogecoin (DOGE) some competition. Which first started out as a harmless prank but soon became something very real as the meme coin made investors millionaires out of nowhere in 2021.

February 2, 2024

Dogecoin (DOGE) may be the number one ranked meme coin on CoinMarketCap, but Shiba Inu is the people's meme coin. There is no better evidence of this than the stories of all those who became millionaires from the coin's massive pump 3 years ago. From a blue-collar truck driver to two brothers who lost their jobs during the pandemic, nothing sums up the crypto dream like that Shiba Inu run.

Unfortunately, today, SHIB investors are not having such good returns and the meme coin has been struggling of late. The good news, however, is there may be a new Shiba Inu in town that is ready to be the next meme coin to make investors millions. Meme Kombat ($MK) is its name, and we have the low down right here.

Meme Kombat- Whales are scrambling to get the last of this meme coin at its presale price

We are about to make a very obvious point, but you would be surprised to realize how many investors don’t take into account that how well a presale does is a good indicator of how the token will perform once listings begin. The Meme Kombat ($MK) presale has been a success right from the off and now just has $200k left to raise before it meets its hard cap.

So what has got whales so interested in this meme coin? Well, for starters, it is a meme coin with unrivaled utility, as it is also a P2E game. Considering how poorly the P2E sector has been doing lately, we think the fusion of the game with a meme coin is a very clever move from those behind the scenes.

The game is the main feature of the project and will provide players with endless amounts of entertainment. A clever move we like our blockchain gaming projects to make is to take some kind of inspiration from a traditional game. That way, they follow a proven track record of success while also opening up their potential player base to new people who may not have tried a blockchain game before.

Meme Kombat has gone down this tried and tested route by taking some inspiration from arguably the most popular combat game of all time, Mortal Kombat. If readers aren’t familiar, Mortal Kombat is a 1v1 fighting game where characters you select have unique moves and attributes that make all the matchups challenging and entertaining.

Meme Kombat follows a similar pattern, you will be battling 1v1 against the computer or other players. The twist is the characters you will be playing with and against are the market's biggest memes from the last 10 years. That’s right, from Pepe to Doge, to Wojak, they all included and will all have unique characteristics that make choosing the right matchup challenging and entertaining.

The characters in the game are AI-controlled as the whole ecosystem leans heavily on the new technology. This is a USP the project hopes will attract new gamers to the blockchain universe as it really does give a gaming experience you cannot find anywhere else. AI also helps make sure the outcome of fights are decided fairly.

How players can win big from wagering and staking $MK

That last part is crucial as we get to our favorite aspect of Meme Kombat, the wagering. It's incredible what this project has done to give an almost sportsbook-like feel to the game. Players will be able to earn $MK by wagering on the fights. Bet against the computer, a friend or rival to take home the pot, or you can even side bet. Side betting is another layer of markets that lets players bet on fight events like what the first move will be.

There is a real chance to turn your winnings into a big profit with Meme Kombat, thanks to its dynamic staking system. This is a risk a project takes that, if it works out, is beneficial to both investors and the project. The more investors that stake their tokens, the more rewards there will be for the ecosystem.

Over 32.8 million $MK tokens have already been staked, which translates to a massive 80% of the total amount of the meme coin bought so far. Even despite this, the APY% stands at a huge 120%, which shows how much value dynamic staking can give a project. Players can win $MK by wagering on their fights and then stake these tokens to really start filling up their wallets.

The last reason we think that Memem Kombat can replicate the success of Shiba Inu in 2021 is its commitment to innovation. The X (formally Twitter) account for the meme coin is constantly posting updates, such as competitions where fans can win cash or even hinting at an NFT drop that may be coming soon. This innovation will ensure the project is able to pump throughout 2024.

Conclusion

So, while SHIb investors look back at 2021 and wish they could return to that time, Meme Kombat may be the meme coin about to repeat that pump that makes investors millionaires. The whales have started to take notice, which is always a good sign, but it also means that the time to invest in the presale is almost up, as potential investors likely only have a few days left before it is all sold out.

