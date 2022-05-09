How An Ed-Tech Startup Careerpedia Is Helping Genz With Mentorship, Learning, And Earning Opportunities

Over the past few decades, technology has driven an increased change in competency requirements and job roles across industries, resulting in companies prioritizing reasonable skill requirements over educational qualifications in hiring.



WHY - The importance of upskilling GenZ

A World Economic Forum report from 2020 predicted that rapid technological change would dramatically alter over 42% of all careers by 2022. The way we work is changing fundamentally due to the era in which we live. Automation is replacing human tasks and jobs, and 'thinking machines' are changing the skills employers are seeking in their employees. As these industries undergo momentous changes, there is a high demand for high-end skills. In spite of this, Indian Ed-tech companies provide upskilling services in abundance. Still, they do not provide students with industry-ready skills when assessed in-depth. Our research points to a larger cohort of students in a class, resulting in less student engagement and unproductive upskilling as a result of increased student enrollment.



Digital transformation is key to survival in this Industry 4.0 era. GenZ uses problem-solving skills to navigate today's world confidently because they were born into technology. Careerpedia is built upon this ideology and personalizes its approach to each student to provide them with the best hands-on experience possible.



As part of the education system, students often select a field where they can excel. Unfortunately, the only way they start understanding, establishing, and carving a niche for themselves is during their industry exposure and internships, and that's too late. Moreover, since most jobs are skill-based, students will have to upgrade their skills in the specializations they desire to pursue after getting into the field.

This sounds ridiculous!, and that's where Careerpedia comes in to solve this ridiculousness.



HOW - Upskilling for the right talent



Our focus at Careerpedia is to recruit and prepare a small group of highly motivated individuals from diverse backgrounds to join the tech industry. We provide students with strategies to ace interviews and optimize their LinkedIn profile and resume, rather than just teaching theory. We also provide avenues to network within and outside their industry. Only 20 entrants participate in our selective batch, which is conducive to effective collaborative teamwork, extensive support from the mentors, and significant hands-on experience.



Career excellence program: Level-Based Training



Careerpedia has few programs that follow a level-based structure where students learn, understand, and work on a real-world project before becoming certified. Depending on their needs, they can take breaks after each level and explore the next higher level. With the help of industry experts and mentors, students can access a wide variety of courses at once, with the content structured entirely online.



Placements & Earning Opportunities



As seen in the above graphical representation of our FULL STACK DEVELOPMENT COURSE, there are eight levels, but a student can start earning from level three. As the student advances to level three, we'll help him get a well-defined job, or if he is only at the graduate level, we'll set him up with good freelance opportunities to start earning money.



Careerpedia offers 100% placement assistance for the Graduates as the student progresses through the levels through offline training and certification. Additionally, as Careerpedia itself is a part of a giant umbrella, we have many hiring partners such as INKPROG(parent company), Fly Graduate, Home app, I Cabs, Finance Box, tasqr, and many more, such that a student will have loads of placement opportunities according to the skills acquired as he advances through the course levels.



Students learn practical skills and gain an understanding of the technology through Careerpedia's mentorship program and hands-on experience with real-time projects, resulting in an excellent return on investment and a successful career.



Careerpedia : Bridging the gap between education & industry



Jyoshna Reddy Co-founder Careerpedia ,added today all students need to upskill from the academy/institution level to crack career opportunities. It is crucial to validate and obtain certification in the skills based on the talent niche before entering the field. Anytime learning and hyper-personalization of the upskilling process is the key. So, Careerpedia also partners with academic institutions to provide the next generation of talent with this experience says.