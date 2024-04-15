Business Spotlight

GUS Education India leading The Way In The Educational Services Sector

Attribute the below responses to Mr. Shashi Jaligama, Managing Director, GUS Education India.

Mr. Shashi Jaligama, Managing Director, GUS Education India
Q. How does it feel to receive this prestigious award

Receiving the 'Outstanding Contribution to Educational Services' award is truly  humbling and an honor. It serves as a testament to the collective dedication and hard  work of the entire GEI team in advancing educational services to global universities  and institutions. We remain committed to continuous improvement and contributing  positively to the education sector.   

GUS Education India
Q. What are the most inspiring innovations that are done in your organization?  

Thank you for your insightful question. At GUS Education India, we take pride in  fostering a culture of innovation. From pioneering service delivery methodologies to  leveraging cutting-edge technology in providing educational services, our team  consistently strives to inspire positive change. We have developed our own products  – a proctoring tool, a self-help learning portal with curated content and information  tailored for our teams and expanded our service lines to provide better services to  institutions and universities globally. Each initiative is a testament to our  commitment to pushing the boundaries of educational excellence.  

Q. According to you, what factors helped you excel?  

Success, in my view, is a culmination of several factors—dedication, a visionary  team, a commitment to excellence, and the ability to adapt to changing landscapes.  However, the most significant factor lies in our collective effort and unwavering  commitment at GUS Education India. It's the dedication and hard work of every  individual within our organization that propels us forward and allows us to excel.  

Q. When it comes to your organization, what are you most proud of?  

I take immense pride in the culture we've cultivated at GUS Education India. It's not just  about achieving milestones; it's about fostering an environment where innovation,  collaboration, and growth thrive. Our team's collective accomplishments and  commitment to excellence make me exceptionally proud. Together, we are shaping the  future of educational services to global universities and institutions.  

GUS Education India
Q. Your organization’s contribution in the field of Educational Services?  

Thank you for acknowledging our organization's contribution to Educational  Services. At GUS Education India, we are dedicated to redefining and enhancing the  educational services landscape. Our commitment to delivering quality educational  services is reflected in the positive impact we aim to create for universities globally.  We work with renowned global universities and institutions, providing sustained innovations that help them transform their businesses.  

Q. What are the future prospects of Educational Services?  

The prospects of Educational Services are incredibly promising, marked by ongoing  advancements in technology, education, and accessibility. At GUS Education India, we  envision a future where educational services are not only accessible to all but are also  tailored to individual students who are looking forward to an aspiring high-level  education with global universities. Our commitment to innovation and quality will  continue to drive our efforts in shaping the future of educational services, ensuring  that students worldwide have access to transformative and enriching educational  experiences.  

Q. How are you different from people working in a similar domain?  

In a domain teeming with talent and innovation, what sets us apart at GUS Education  India is our unwavering commitment to customized educational services suiting  global universities. We go beyond conventional approaches, leveraging cutting-edge  technology and global partnerships to tailor educational experiences to the unique  needs of each student. Our team's passion for innovation, coupled with a global  perspective, positions us as pioneers in the field, dedicated to redefining the future of  education.  

Q. What is the goal of your company and how are you planning to achieve it?  

The goal of GUS Education India is to be a beacon of excellence in the educational  services sector by fostering innovation, inclusivity, and global collaboration. We plan to  achieve this by consistently pushing the boundaries of educational services, embracing  emerging technologies, and forming strategic partnerships with renowned universities  and institutions. Our focus is on delivering high-quality, accessible, and customized  experiences that empower students and universities to thrive in an ever-evolving  world.  

In addition to this, we are reorganizing ourselves by moving into a COE model (Centre  of Excellence model) from our current status as a transactional multi-functional centre.  This transition aims to enhance our scale and growth, presenting us as a COE to  stakeholders. This shift will open opportunities to collaborate with third-party clients  or non-GUS institutes, further contributing to our strategic evolution.  

Q. What’s the biggest factor that has helped you to be successful?  

The biggest factor contributing to our success at GUS Education India is our  unwavering commitment to innovation and excellence. We prioritize staying at the  forefront of educational advancements, leveraging technology, and fostering a  culture of continuous learning. Our success is a result of the collective dedication and  passion of our team, who consistently strive to redefine and elevate the standards of  educational services.  

Q. What are some of your future endeavors?  

At GUS Education India, our future endeavors revolve around furthering our impact  in the field of educational services. We aim to expand our collaborative efforts with  esteemed universities and institutions worldwide, introducing cutting-edge  solutions and fostering innovation in educational services. Our commitment remains steadfast in creating impactful experiences for students pursuing education globally.  

In addition to this, our services portfolio includes over 35 offerings, supported by the  right expertise and talent. This robust foundation positions us convincingly to  support third-party clients, with a significant focus on foreign universities and  institutes, where our dedication is geared towards the people-centric aspect,  constituting 60 to 80% of our focus. Moreover, we are reorganizing ourselves by  moving into a COE model (Centre of Excellence model) from our current status as a  transactional multi-functional centre. This strategic shift aligns with our commitment  to enhancing our scale, growth, and collaborative potential.  

Q. What is the best advice you can give to our readers?  

To the esteemed readers of Outlook Business Magazine, my advice is rooted in the  core principles that guide GUS Education India. Embrace innovation and continuous  learning, stay agile in the face of change, and foster a culture of collaboration.  Success is not just about individual achievements but the collective growth of the  team. As leaders, empower your teams, cultivate a spirit of resilience, and always  strive for excellence. Remember, the journey is as important as the destination.  

