Fielding The New Force: Agricultural Drones

It is always considerably significant and makes life much more manageable when a "right company has the right tools for the right job," or perhaps in this case, Drones.

One such organisation that is the perfect precedent is IG Drones, India’s leading drone solutions provider.

Another page has been added to their book of attainments, as they have joined hands with the Agriculture Department for Rastriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY Scheme) with Kisaan Drones.

In a major development for Rastriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY Scheme), IG Drones has provided drones to OUAT in order to ramp up the facility, providing a major boost to the agricultural sector in India. The RKVY scheme, initiated in 2007, was an umbrella scheme under the Ministry of Agriculture to ensure holistic development of agriculture and allied sectors. This scheme has come a long way since its inception and has been implemented across two plan periods (11th and 12th). The scheme incentivizes states to increase public investment in agriculture and allied sectors.

India is one of the biggest substantial players in the agriculture sector worldwide and is the primary source of livelihood for about 58% of India’s population. The Cabinet had approved ( as on November 1st, 2017) the continuation of the ongoing Centrally Sponsored Scheme (State Plans)-Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) as Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana-Remunerative Approaches for Agriculture and Allied Sector Rejuvenation (RKVY-RAFTAAR) for three years, i.e., 2017-18 to 2019-20, with a financial allocation of Rs. 15,722 crores, having broad objectives of making farming a remunerative economic activity by strengthening the farmers’ efforts, risk mitigation and promotion of agri-business entrepreneurship.

The Rashtriya Kisaan Vikas Yojana allowed states to choose their own agriculture and allied sector development activities as per the district or state agriculture plan. Under this scheme, states have been provided flexibility and autonomy for selection, planning approval, and execution of projects/programs as per their needs, priorities, and agro-climatic requirements.

Kisaan Drones have been handed over by IG Drones to OUAT, providing growers, service providers, and agricultural researchers with a nimble, effective, and efficient way to scout their crops, identify stress, create treatment plans, track plant growth, and much more, while also using high-resolution RGB cameras to detect and quantify crop health problems prior to harvest. Drones are already being utilised for crop assessments, land records and insecticide spraying, and are further projected to usher in a new era of technology in agriculture and farming. Drones with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and remote sensing capabilities are becoming increasingly popular due to their numerous benefits. A farmer can use an agricultural drone to adapt to different settings and make informed decisions. Crop health, crop treatment, crop scouting, irrigation, field soil analysis, and crop damage assessments are all aided by the information obtained. Drone surveys help farmers increase agricultural yields while reducing time and costs.

IG Drones is rapidly leading the way in this journey and is currently India’s leading Enterprise Drone Solution provider for drone surveying, mapping, and inspection by industry experts. It has also partnered with multiple state governments and 30 of the biggest PSU's and MNC's and has executed more than 250 projects with its head office in Delhi and branch offices in Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Guwahati, Bangalore, and Bhubaneswar.

They have been declared as the best drone startup organisation in India and awarded by Airwards, the first panoptic global awards programme of its kind dedicated to identifying, recognizing, and championing the breadth of positive drone use cases from around the world.

IG Drones is as of now bringing up their pre-series that includes endowments and progressive level discussions with venture capitalists in order to expand and evolve all over India as well as across the globe.