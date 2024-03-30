College Vidya is a pioneer in providing all-round support to students and professionals seeking online education in India and beyond. Created with the vision to democratize the access to right guidance and information for educational choices, College Vidya has expanded its avenues to not only providing the right information but also a host of services (i.e.: Compare Universities in a Minute, Student Reviews, Student Community, etc.) aimed at enhancing the online education experience of students. We view online education as the future of education around the globe and hence provide 360-degree support to students in their educational journey. We are driven towards mainstreaming online education as a mode of education and enabling students from all backgrounds and regions to access quality higher educational services.
College Vidya was initially started in 2019 as an information and comparison portal for online courses and universities/ edtechs. With the recognition of the need for support throughout online educational journeys, we have expanded our support system and established various services that help students receive individualized support for various educational needs,
Whether it is career counseling, admission support, post-admission student support, and placements or internships after graduation. While online certifications are already gaining momentum in recognition around the nation, our services bring forth diverse course options like online degrees, diplomas, executive education, doctoral courses as well as MOOCs from prestigious institutions. Above all, the unique venture of the Student Community by College Vidya is another endeavor toward connecting students with alumni and industry experts in addition to like-minded peers to expand the horizons that students can touch through online Education.
Values of authenticity guide College Vidya and hence strive in all our efforts to provide students with accurate factual information and support in their best academic interests. All the universities and institutions listed on the website are accredited by the UGC-DEB for offering online educational services and refrain from highlighting any educational choices that aren’t duly approved by accrediting bodies in India. Through this, College Vidya safeguards students against the fraudulent “institutions” and sales-oriented approach prevalent in the industry. Above all, the platform does not monetize on the needs of students but rather provides all services to students free of cost, and has already assisted over 90,000+ including both national and international students.
Driven by a spirit of innovation, College Vidya has become a hub of invaluable information and expert support resources that students can easily access, wherein the organization is dedicated to transforming the traditional education system and democratizing access to high-quality learning experiences.