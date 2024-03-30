Values of authenticity guide College Vidya and hence strive in all our efforts to provide students with accurate factual information and support in their best academic interests. All the universities and institutions listed on the website are accredited by the UGC-DEB for offering online educational services and refrain from highlighting any educational choices that aren’t duly approved by accrediting bodies in India. Through this, College Vidya safeguards students against the fraudulent “institutions” and sales-oriented approach prevalent in the industry. Above all, the platform does not monetize on the needs of students but rather provides all services to students free of cost, and has already assisted over 90,000+ including both national and international students.