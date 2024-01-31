Ripple (XRP) has been one of the most disappointing major altcoins for investors over the last year or so. A lot of this disappointment stems from the fact that once the project won its case against the SEC, most crypto enthusiasts expected big things from XRP.

$1 seemed like it was the first stepping stone on the way back to its 2018 high of over $3. However, the price of XRP is now languishing around the $0.50 mark and is showing no strong signs of making any sort of comeback. That is why we want to turn our attention to Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) and Meme Kombat ($MK).

While experts are not bullish about XRP’s trends, the opposite can be said for these two presale projects. The arrow is pointing upwards for both tokens, so they are promising alternatives set for an explosive 2024. Let’s dive into our analysis of each coin now.

Bitcoin Minetrix- The solution to Bitcoin’s mining problem is closing in on $10 million raised

One of the more discussed presales of 2024 so far has been Bitcoin Minetrix (BTCMTX) and for good reason too. The project aims to solve a crucial issue that is currently affecting the mining of Bitcoin (BTC), the market's biggest currency. The presale is now closing in on $10 million raised and is closing in on its hard cap.

At first glance, we would not blame investors for thinking that this is a niche crypto token only made for those who mine Bitcoin. However, the very generous staking rewards and the fact this project could change how we mine crypto for the better, show us that every investor should be trying to get a piece of BTCMTX.

The issue that Bitcoin mining faces is large as the process comes under fire from those in and outside of crypto circles. Everyone knows already that the mining of Bitcoin isn’t exactly environmentally friendly, as the data centres now used to mine the crypto tend to use an incredible amount of power.

What people might not be as familiar with is a lot of crypto investors are also unhappy about these data centres. Crypto, after all, is an anti-bank, decentralized movement that prides itself on the fact it gives individuals total autonomy over their assets. The way Bitcoin is mined today, only the uber-wealthy are able to partake in the practice, which eliminates the 99%.

This problem has not just been left to fester, there have been attempts to solve it, most notably cloud mining. This is where investors enter into cash contracts with mining companies, and they are then allowed to mine using their facilities.

The problem is that these companies are now charging exorbitant deposit fees and are even taxing a share of what the investor mines. This isn’t even the worst of it either, as the cloud mining market is full of scammers who lure investors in with initial returns and then pull the carpet out from under them.

The Bitcoin Minetrix solution is an innovative combination of cloud mining and staking. The latter is crucial as it puts the power back into the individual's hands. They can stake their BTCMTX and earn a very decent APY, or they can exchange their staked BTCMTX for mining credits.

These credits are non-transferable ERC-20 tokens that can be burnt in exchange for mining time or a share of the yields. The whole process is both greener and cheaper than the traditional way of mining Bitcoin. You can see why we see it as a promising XRP alternative set for an explosive 2024.

Meme Kombat- Investors are running out of time to get a piece of the biggest P2E game of 2024

We may be a little premature on this one, but we are willing to plant our flag on the grounds that Meme Kombat ($MK) will be the biggest P2E game of 2024. The sector itself has struggled lately due to a lack of any great releases but also because meme coins have started to steal the spotlight.

This is why we love the move Meme Kombat has made by combining its P2E game with a meme coin. It draws in potential customers from both sectors and gives it a bigger scope for publicity. It seems we are not the only ones excited about the game either, as we are getting very close to the presale hard cap.

At the moment, Meme Kombat has raised just short of $7.7 million. With the hard cap set at $8 million, it leaves potential investors with not much time to get involved before its listings. The game itself is loosely based on one of the most famous video games of all time: Mortal Kombat.

In that game, you fight 1v1 against the computer, and each character you can select or fight against has its own special attributes and moves. Meme Kombat is similar, except for the very entertaining twist that you will be fighting with and against the most popular memes from the last 10 years.

