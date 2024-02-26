Web3, the next generation of the internet, is making inroads into our daily lives. Also known as the decentralized internet, Web3 ecosystems are powered by some of the latest technological innovations that enable users to maintain complete control over activities across a wide range of applications. However, widespread adoption and transition to web3 from web2 will take a while as the majority of existing internet users are yet to familiarize themselves with the latest iteration of the internet.

Understanding everything that the web3 has to offer, and its various advantages over the traditional internet is no easy task in the current scenario. The fledgling ecosystem is cluttered with fragmented information and resources that make it exceptionally hard for any newcomer to adopt the web3 ecosystems. In fact, even seasoned crypto users numbering over 400 million people who are familiar with decentralized applications find themselves struggling to navigate through the labyrinth of web3 solutions to manage their day-to-day interactions with the environment.

Need of the Hour to Drive Web3 Adoption

The web3 ecosystem puts the users’ interests at the forefront by allowing them to always maintain complete control over their interactions. The ensuring transparency, user data privacy and integrity and granular levels of control combined with unlimited monetization opportunities allows the web3 ecosystem to offer something to everyone.

The only way to leverage the opportunities offered by the web3 applications is through mass adoption. And, the only way to achieve mass adoption at this time is by making web3 less intimidating to the community, which can be achieved through awareness and educational initiatives. There is no dearth of information about the basics of web3, types of applications and ways to leverage the benefits of web3 ecosystems to their full potential. The problem lies in convenient retrieval of such information from different sources as and when needed, which is easier said than done in practice.

Navigating made easy through Realm’s browser extension

However, the problem is going to be solved now as Realm App provides a single window from which one can readily access all the necessary information surrounding Web3, crypto assets, blockchain protocols and more. Starting with a simple browser extension for Google Chrome and other Chromium-based web browsers, Realm App offers a customizable, curated repository of all web3 related information in one place for everyone; from newcomers to veterans and from developers to traders.

Realm offers a range of widgets such as bookmarks, calendar, portfolio trackers, web3 news, web3 glossary, curated reading lists, bounty discovery, on-chain notification alerts and so on.

Apart from consolidating information from thousands of off-chain and on-chain resources, the Realm ecosystem also offers in-house curated web3 and crypto related content in the form of glossary and ebook collections, thereby reducing barriers to entry because of information.

Realm is positioned to act as a bridge at the intersection of web2 and web3 protocols. Starting out on Google Chrome as the user’s homepage on the web3 world, Realm will be extending support to all the major web browsers in the near term. The platform will also be available on Android and iOS mobile operating systems soon. The team will also maintain open channels of communication between the Indian as well as global web3 community to make sure the users always stay up-to-date about the happenings in the decentralized web3 world.