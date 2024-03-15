What a first quarter it has been for the crypto market in 2024. Projects are hitting record highs all over the crypto world, including the number one token Bitcoin (BTC). Readers will know what is good for Bitcoin is good for the market as it tends to produce a rising tide that lifts all boats situation.
Experts and investors have been trying to figure out which tokens will benefit the most from investors taking their Bitcoin profit and investing it elsewhere. The meme coin market has been thriving lately and it looks like one of the biggest tokens of 2024 is coming from this category.
Smog Token (SMOG) is the latest in a line of successful meme coin launches from the Solana network (SMOG) and it will be hoping to have similar results to some of its predecessors. Let’s get into why we think it could hit $1 before the end of March.
Smog Token- The next millionaire meme coin from Solana could have just arrived
The meme coin market has been exploding for about a year now. We can trace this success back to Pepe Coin (PEPE) when it pumped out of nowhere and made investors millionaires. This was really the crypto dream, and it really brought the sector into the limelight. Since then the market cap for meme coins has exploded as whales start to pay it much more attention.
Obviously, this cash inflow breeds competition, which in turn breeds innovation. Something surprising to happen in recent times is the Solana network producing the most successful meme coins. With Smog Token (SMOG) we are about to discover the most successful meme coin of all. Which is saying quite something considering its predecessors.
Two of the more notable meme coins to come from the network so far are Dog Wif Hat (WIF) and Bonk Coin (BONK). The former has pumped by over 1000% in the last year alone, while BONK has pumped by over 6500%. So, declaring that SMOG may even outperform these metrics is quite the claim, but it looks very possible.
It has just been over a month since the Smog Token fair launched, but already, the token has pumped by just under 500%. This means it is on track to way outperform its fellow Solana network tokens and any other meme coin on the market. The reason we think is because of how well the creators have read what meme coin investors want.
Smog Token is basically built on the foundation of two blocks: airdrops and virality. If there's one thing we know, crypto investors love its airdrops. If you spend any time on crypto sites or X, you will invariably see a million ads about how a site will help you earn a lot of crypto from airdrops. These are, of course, all scams but Smog Token actually does this.
It will have massive airdrop events coming in the future and we know these will be big just by looking at the tokenomics for the project. A massive 35% of the total allocation of SMOG has been dedicated to airdrop rewards so investors have a chance to get a big share of a token that looks like it could be one of the stars of 2024.
The airdrop events will not be random and investors can position themselves best to earn the most SMOG once they arrive. One way to do this will be to buy and hold SMOG. This also has its benefits for the project as it means investors are less likely to sell the meme coin ensuring some level of price stability. Staking in the future will also help this.
The other way to earn airdrop points and push yourself up the leaderboard is to complete daily tasks on Zealy. This is a very fun and entertaining way to keep investors invested in your project, and it certainly seems to be working, as over half a million tasks have already been completed on the site.
Now to the other foundational block; Virality. There has been a clear divide in 2024 in how meme coin projects approach their customer base. Some have gone down the old-fashioned route of going for the viral-only meme coin style, where the only objective is to create enough buzz to pump for its investors.
The other route is meme coins with utility that try to offer something more than just a meme coin. Smog Token has perfectly combined both avenues. Of course, the airdrop nature of the project and future staking plans means it has utility, but they are also committed to virality.
A massive 50% of the total allocation of SMOG has been dedicated to marketing endeavors. The effects of this are already visible as despite its short life span, the Smog token X account already has almost 40k followers. Expect to see this meme coin in the crypto media for a long time. This should help it sustain steady growth.
We have given enough reasons for why Smog Token should be able to reach $1 this month. For those looking for future growth, however, there is more. What stands out most from the roadmap on the website for SMOG is their plans for ‘100,000+ Chosen Warriors’.
We are not fully sure what this entails, but it's likely a chosen club that investors have to complete tasks to enter, but once they do they are positioned to receive the biggest chunk of rewards. You can see why we have such high hopes for this meme coin.
Conclusion
The increased amount of money flowing into the meme coin market is great news, but it also means there has been a huge increase in the amount of projects. Finding coins like Smog Token that are a step above the competition and investing early is a surefire way for investors to be involved in the next Pepe Coin.