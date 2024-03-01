BEST OKR COACH IN INDIA: SURESH MANSHARAMANI

Suresh Mansharamani is a distinguished business coach and India's sole Objectives and Key Results (OKR) expert with over four decades of rich experience. As the founder of the Tajurba Business Network, he aims to connect 10 million Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in India, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing within the business community. Mansharamani's coaching philosophy is rooted in the belief that "success comes from Tajurba (experience), and experience comes from a bad experience," making him the go-to expert for countless individuals seeking guidance in the intricate world of business.

