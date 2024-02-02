The city's landscape is marked by upscale apartments, reflecting its sophisticated and modern lifestyle. This evolution is significantly influenced by key sectors such as IT, hospitality, and healthcare, which have played a pivotal role in enhancing the city's real estate market.

Within this dynamic setting, Bangalore offers a selection of ultra-luxurious residential projects at coveted addresses. These developments are not just about luxury living; they represent a fusion of sophistication and architectural marvel, embodying the city's unique blend of tradition and innovation.

Kingfisher Towers – UB City

Prestige Kingfisher Towers is located on Lavelle Road offering one of the most premium and elegant apartments in Bangalore. Overlooking Cubbon Park, this exceptional project offers a limited collection of opulent residences. This is a 34-story high-end apartment complex with residences beginning on the 5th level and progressing upwards.

The project has 3 towers with residences sized at 8,321 Sq.ft. (Super built-up area) spanning the entire floor of each tower. Each residence has its own lift lobby, service lift area and exclusive access to the project’s amenities that include a clubhouse, swimming pool and gymnasium.

Project Highlights: