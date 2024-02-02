Business Spotlight

Bengaluru’s Top 6 Most Ultra-Luxurious Projects

Bangalore, one of India’s fastest-growing cities, is synonymous with cultural dynamism and technological brilliance.

Spotlight Desk

February 2, 2024

Kingfisher Towers – UB City
The city's landscape is marked by upscale apartments, reflecting its sophisticated and modern lifestyle. This evolution is significantly influenced by key sectors such as IT, hospitality, and healthcare, which have played a pivotal role in enhancing the city's real estate market.

Within this dynamic setting, Bangalore offers a selection of ultra-luxurious residential projects at coveted addresses. These developments are not just about luxury living; they represent a fusion of sophistication and architectural marvel, embodying the city's unique blend of tradition and innovation.

  1. Kingfisher Towers – UB City

Prestige Kingfisher Towers is located on Lavelle Road offering one of the most premium and elegant apartments in Bangalore. Overlooking Cubbon Park, this exceptional project offers a limited collection of opulent residences. This is a 34-story high-end apartment complex with residences beginning on the 5th level and progressing upwards. 

The project has 3 towers with residences sized at 8,321 Sq.ft. (Super built-up area) spanning the entire floor of each tower. Each residence has its own lift lobby, service lift area and exclusive access to the project’s amenities that include a clubhouse, swimming pool and gymnasium.

Project Highlights:

  • Developer: Prestige Group

  • Location: Vittal Mallya Road, Ashok Nagar, UB city

  • Land area: Over 4 acres

  • Key Highlights: Private lift lobby, exclusive access to amenities, Views of cubbon park

    2. Raheja Vivarea – Koramangala

Raheja Vivarea, located in the heart of Koramangala, offers a blend of convenient and comfortable urban living experience. Meticulously planned, the project combines design and luxury, promising to provide more than just a residence. It is focussed to deliver an ecosystem which will have 7.44 acres allocated to premium gated living, and an additional 0.81 acres earmarked for Grade A commercial space, ideal for modern city life.

Situated in the prestigious Block 3 of Koramangala, the residences boast of villa-sized floor plates that span up to 4,006 sq.ft of carpet area. Residences with configuration of 5, 4 & 3 BHK, each home represents exclusivity and emphasises opulent living. The common areas, include an impressive reception lobby and premium amenities that are spread across 3 levels. Raheja Vivarea is possibly the only project in Koramangala offering over 40 amenities.

Intended to cater to the distinguished tastes of leaders & CXO’s, the developer’s commitment to quality will further make this project a landmark in the micro market.

Project Highlights:

  • Developer: K Raheja Corp

  • Location: Koramangala

  • Total land Area: Over 7 Acres

  • Key Highlights: Located in Block 3 - Koramangala, Villa sized living spaces, Spacious decks with every apartment, 40+ amenities.

    3. 27 Summit – Richmond Road

27 Summit by MAIA Estates, a ready-to-occupy luxury property in Bangalore's Central Business District, exemplifies upscale living with a unique design inspired by a tree, featuring staggered 20-foot-high decks. Enveloped by a lush canopy of 108 trees, including 4 majestic rain trees, the property boasts a rich biodiversity that enhances its exquisite landscape.

Every apartment has an entry garden with a private terrace and a pool overlooking Cubbon Park & Lalbaug Botanical Garden. Its prime location in the central business district ensures easy access to all prominent landmarks, making it an ideal choice for those seeking luxury and convenience in the heart of the city.

Project Highlights:

  • Developer: MAIA Estates

  • Location: Richmond Road, Central Bengaluru

  • Total Land Area: 2.6 Acres

  • Key Highlights: 81% open Space, 40+ amenities

    4. Phoenix Kessaku – Rajajinagar

Phoenix Kessaku, situated on Dr. Rajkumar Road, is dedicated to convenience and strategic location, offering easy access to educational, recreational, and medical facilities. The project is a significant addition to the neighbourhood, presenting homeowners with an opportunity to experience a blend of artful design and practical functionality in their living spaces. The concept behind Phoenix Kessaku fosters an environment that encourages interaction and tranquillity.

The development encompasses five distinct towers, each inspired by one of the five natural elements. Standing as a unique offering, it is replete with amenities such as a rooftop infinity pool, serene garden, mini theatre, and much more, setting it apart.

Project Highlights:

  • Developer: Phoenix Mills

  • Location: Rajajinagar, Opp Orion mall

  • Total land area: 4 acres (approx.)

  • Key Highlights: Private lift lobby, rooftop amenities

    5. Prestige Leela Residency - Old Airport Road

Prestige Leela Residency, located at HAL, Old Airport Rd is a landmark of ultra-luxury living. This development is set amidst lush gardens, features architecture reminiscent of the Mysore Royal Palace.

With 88 residences, including 4 palatial duplex penthouses, the ten-storeyed building stands out for its luxurious blend of regal ambiance and intricate details like domes, arches, and ornate ceilings. Its design, featuring overhanging eaves, vaulted roofs, and domed chhatris, offers a unique lifestyle experience that celebrates both luxury and exoticism.

Project Highlights:

  • Developer – Prestige group

  • Location: Kodihalli old airport road, HAL

  • Total land area: 3 acres (approx.)

  • Key Highlights: Regal ambience, Wide range of lifestyle amenities

    6. Embassy Lake Terraces - Hebbal

Embassy Lake Terrace is situated at Hebbal and overlooks the pristine Hebbal and Nagawara lakes. The project creates an iconic identity with its refreshing garden blocks, exclusive signature towers with breath-taking vistas. The towers are designed in the latest contemporary designs, bringing out elegance and sophistication in each block. It offers spacious residences ranging from 3,544 to 9,156 sq. ft. in single and duplex formats.

It also has state of the art amenities and is located at one of the most peaceful locales of North Bangalore. The 11th floor has a spectacular 2-acre sky deck, and a large 55,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. Embassy Lake Terraces has also won the prestigious CNBC- AWAAS Real Estate. award under the luxury segment. Embassy Lake Terraces is a luxurious and upscale living option for those seeking high-quality homes in Whitefield.

Project Highlights:

  • Developer: Embassy Group

  • Location: Hebbal

  • Land area: Spans over 14.5 acres

  • Key Highlights: 360-degree view of Hebbal and Nagavara Lake, 2 acre of sky deck on 11th floor, private elevator lobby to each condominium

These luxury residential projects in Bangalore set a new standard for luxury living. They are not only iconic landmarks but also introduce forward-thinking, sustainable designs. In city living, these developments stand out as the most sought-after addresses, offering a blend of luxury, comfort, and elegance, where living is an experience.

