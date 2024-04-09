At the heart of Bachelors Society's content is the critical issue faced by unmarried individuals in securing rental housing. Amidst the myriad of challenges that come with bachelorhood, finding a place to call home seems to top the list. In many housing societies, bachelors are viewed with unwarranted skepticism, often stereotyped as unruly or unreliable tenants. This prejudice not only makes the house-hunting journey grueling for many but also raises questions about societal inclusivity and compassion.