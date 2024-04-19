When Suraj opted for an early retirement at the age of 50, his hefty provident fund contributions, over his employment period of 25 years, helped him amass a corpus of INR 1.50 crores. Since he had already saved up for the initial period of his retirement, he did not need to utilise his PF corpus for the next 10 years and that is when his financial advisor suggested that he invest the corpus in the alternative funds industry, which comprises of Portfolio Management Services and Alternative Investment Funds. Given the optimal returns being offered by PMS funds and AIFs, this was an easy decision for Suraj. According to reports, the month of January witnessed a minimum of 22 PMS schemes offering investors double-digit returns going up to 17%, even as the frontrunner on the returns chart offered a stupendous return of 133% over the last one year. Separately, long-only AIFs managed to offer returns ranging up to 84.65% in 2023, indicating the enormous potential inherent in the fast expanding domestic alternative investment landscape.