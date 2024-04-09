5. Your organizations contribution in the field of IT services and Industry.

We are trailblazers in creating solutions using latest technologies and industrialize them across various verticals. We are on partner advisory boards for many top tier technology and cloud platforms to bridge the gap between customers and software platforms.

6. What are the prospects of IT Services Industry

IT Services industry is constantly evolving, and the growth is influenced by new trends and innovation happening in technology sector. With advent of Generative AI, the industry is going to see a major shift in how businesses operate. While GenAI opens new opportunities for IT services, it will also make few redundant. Overall, the industry is poised for growth at an annual rate of 6%

7. How are you different from people working in Similar domain?

Data-First Mindset: Accellor differentiates itself by prioritizing data insights and analytics in every facet of their services. This data-driven approach ensures solutions are grounded in fact and deliver measurable results. Personalized and Tailored Services: We avoid "cookie-cutter" solutions, actively listening to each client's unique challenges and crafting personalized roadmaps for success. Experience and Expertise: With a team of highly motivated professionals boasting diverse industry backgrounds and technological knowledge, Accellor brings a wealth of experience to every project. Refreshingly Honest Approach: Their commitment to open communication and honest collaboration fosters trust and transparency with their clients, leading to stronger partnerships and better outcomes.

8. What is the goal of the company and how are you planning to achieve it?

Accellor goals can be characterized into three categories. Become a trusted and go to partner for Digital and AI led transformation. Employee led organization – Creating a culture of learning and development and empowering employees to take ownership and decisions. Company Growth - Expand the company footprint and scale with solutions and thought leadership.

9. What is the biggest factor that helped you to be successful?

Single biggest factor that helped the organization is to ‘lead from the front’. Our leadership motto is to ‘Participate’ and not ‘Dictate.’

10. What are some of your future endeavors?

Geographical expansion Service line expansion

11. What is the best advice you can give to your readers?