Navratri Return Gifts For Kanya Pujan: A Thoughtful Gesture

The spirit of Navratri is more apparent during Kanya Pujan when people adore the Goddess present in every girl. Return gifts are a way of acknowledging their presence and a way of showing your appreciation to them. Whether it is writing materials, chocolates, or baskets, the emphasis is on the gifts that would bring out the essence of the festival and the act of giving. Remember, the value of the gift isn’t measured by its cost, but by the care and kindness with which it is offered.