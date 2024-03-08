Bagging The Oscar

Kapoor takes a balanced approach to ‘making money while breaking the glass ceiling’ while making films. As someone who’s at the helm of both creative and financial processes, she has earned the reputation of being one of the most successful producers in the movie business, which is all about working in a 100 percent equity industry. So, it is imperative that her investors see money in her production work and are willing to finance her next film. Lunchbox, with its storyline about an old person and voiceover, proved to be a hit in spite of speculation, and the 10-crore film made 100 crore. Recently, she collaborated with Karan Johar on the action-thriller ‘Kill’. It belongs to the extreme action genre, a rarity in Indian cinema. The film Kill made profits even before coming to India. Upcoming projects for the producer include an action film, a series called ‘Gyaarah Gyaarah’, and a Netflix documentary on rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh. While creating her montage of films, she hopes that her journey will inspire young producers to join the Indian film industry.