Vijay Deverakonda Loves How Sara Ali Khan Pronounces 'Deverakonda', Calls It 'Cutest'

Vijay Deverakonda has the most loving response to Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who in an episode of 'Koffee With Karan' said that she wishes to date the Telugu superstar.

Actor Vijay Deverakonda. Instagram/@thedeverakonda

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 2:15 pm

At least that is what Sara is seen saying reluctantly in the latest 'Koffee with Karan' 7 promo.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)



In the teaser of 'Koffee with Karan Season 7', Sara shyly shares her crush on Vijay Deverakonda.

Sara will be seen with Janhvi Kapoor on the couch. She was asked by filmmaker-host Karan Johar to name a guy she would like to date from the film industry.

Deverakonda on Tuesday evening responded to the promo of 'Koffee with Karan'.

He took to his Instagram story and wrote: "I love how you say, Deverakonda. Cutest. Sending big hugs and my affection."

In her previous appearance with father, actor Saif Ali Khan, Sara had gone on to reveal her crush at that time on Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan.

This time when Karan asked: "Sara, give me a name of a boy you feel like you want to date today."

Sara is heard saying, "No no, no," at first, and then after a pause, mentions Deverakonda's name.

On the work front, Deverakonda will soon be making his Bollywood debut with 'Liger'.

[With Inputs From IANS]

