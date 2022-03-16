The Kashmir Files: Here's Where You Can Watch The Film On OTT

Director Vivek Agnihotri's film 'The Kashmir Files' has been ringing the box office registers and has surprised not just the trade but also the film industry. The movie, which was released in theatres on March 11, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency.

The movie features Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, Darshan Kumar, Puneet Issar and Prakash Belawadi in pivotal roles.

According to a report in FilmiBeat, the movie's digital rights are owned by OTT giant ZEE5. The movie, which is currently running successfully in theatres currently, will start streaming on the OTT platform from the last week of April.

The movie, which is said to be made from a budget of Rs 180 crores, has already crossed Rs 50 crores with collections during the first three days of release.