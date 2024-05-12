Television

Mahesh Thakur To Spend Mother's Day Looking Through Old Photos, Rekindling Memories

Actor Mahesh Thakur remembers his late mother on the occasion of Mother's Day, sharing his plans to spend the day reminiscing and looking through old photos, reconnecting with the memories of their time together.

Instagram
Mahesh Thakur Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Mahesh Thakur remembers his late mother on the occasion of Mother's Day, sharing his plans to spend the day reminiscing and looking through old photos, reconnecting with the memories of their time together.

Mahesh, who is currently seen in the family drama 'Aangan-Aapno Kaa', told IANS: "Mother’s Day holds a special place in my heart, especially since my mother passed away. Even with a hectic shooting schedule, I make it a point to pause and reflect on the beautiful moments we shared. This year, I plan to spend the day reminiscing and looking through old photos, reconnecting with the memories of our time together."

The actor, who is known for his work in shows like 'Astitva...Ek Prem Kahani', 'Shararat', and 'Sasural Genda Phool', among others, shared the most enduring lessons his mother taught him, emphasising the importance of kindness and compassion.

"No matter the situation, she always encouraged me to understand and empathise with others. This lesson has profoundly shaped who I am today and how I interact with the world around me," he added.

Produced by Cockcrow Entertainment and Shaika Films, 'Aangan-Aapno Kaa' stars Ayushi Khurana, Samar Vermani, Aditi Rathore, and Neetha Shetty.

It airs on Sony SAB.

