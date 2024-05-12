Mahesh Thakur To Spend Mother's Day Looking Through Old Photos, Rekindling Memories

Mahesh, who is currently seen in the family drama 'Aangan-Aapno Kaa', told IANS: "Mother’s Day holds a special place in my heart, especially since my mother passed away. Even with a hectic shooting schedule, I make it a point to pause and reflect on the beautiful moments we shared. This year, I plan to spend the day reminiscing and looking through old photos, reconnecting with the memories of our time together."